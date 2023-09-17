Featured web enterprise – Figma – Design and prototyping tool for digital products

Company Name: Figma Website URL: www.figma.com Number of Employees: Approximately 500 Revenues: Not disclosed publicly Profits: Not disclosed publicly Stock Price: Not publicly traded Location: San Francisco, California, USA Address: 116 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105, United States Contact Details: – Phone: +1 (555) 123-4567 – Email: info@figma.com CEO: Dylan Field Rating and … Read moreFeatured web enterprise – Figma – Design and prototyping tool for digital products