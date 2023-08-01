Facebook needs stricter rules banning gender-based violence, says Oversight Board

The board wants Meta to patch up the policy loopholes that allowed content promoting gender-based violence to slip through moderation. | Illustration by Nick Barclay / The Verge

Meta’s Oversight Board is urging the company to take a stricter stance against content that normalizes gender-based violence after discovering a Facebook post mocking an injured woman had remained on the platform for almost two years without being viewed by a human moderator. On Tuesday, the board asked Meta to address a gap within its bullying and harassment policy that seemingly permits content promoting gender-based violence by “praising, justifying, celebrating, or mocking it” to slip through its moderation practices.

An image depicting a woman with “visible marks of a physical attack, including bruises on her face and body” was published on Facebook in May 2021, alongside a caption in Arabic that alludes to her husband being…

