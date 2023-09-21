Facebook changed its logo — see if you can tell the difference

The old logo (left) vs. the new one (right). You might be able to guess the meme I’m linking to before you click it. | Logos: Meta; Image by Jay Peters / The Verge

Meta is updating Facebook’s “identity system,” and that includes a dramatically refreshed logo.

Just kidding! It’s basically exactly the same as the last one, except the blue is a darker blue, and the lowercase “f” has a few subtle tweaks. You can see the new logo next to the most recent one in the image at the top of this post.

Here’s Meta’s explanation for the changes from a Wednesday blog post:

Our intention was to create a refreshed design of the Facebook logo that was bolder, electric and everlasting. Each of the distinctive, new refinements drive greater harmony across the entire design as a key element of the app’s identity. We’ve done this by incorporating a more confident expression of Facebook’s core blue color that is built to…

Continue reading…