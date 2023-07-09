Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on ‘The Eras Tour’ (so far)

Thirty-nine nights of The Eras Tour and only three surprise Reputation songs!

In case you haven’t heard yet, Swift adds two surprise songs to her Eras Tour setlist each night, to keep things fresh and fans on their toes. To announce this gimmick on the opening night of the tour Swift said, “The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one. Right? So that when you heard one on this tour, you would know it’s the only time that I was going to play it in the acoustic set, unless — caveat — unless I mess it up so badly,” she added, “that I have to do it over again in some other city. Send your best wishes towards me that I don’t do that.”

The thing is: The Eras Tour setlist is already 44 songs deep, so we wouldn’t blame her if she lost track (and preferably played “Death By A Thousand Cuts” again). Here are all the surprise songs she’s performed so far, which we’ll continue to update throughout the tour.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (March 17,2023)

“Mirrorball,” Folklore

“Tim McGraw,” Taylor Swift

Fans who didn’t attend opening night of The Eras Tour seethed with envy when they found out that “Mirrorball” wasn’t officially on the setlist. It’s one of several Folklore songs that deeply resonates with fans and its live debut was highly anticipated. Before she sang “Mirrorball,” she explained her choice: “I was trying to think of sort of an eloquent way to say that I love you and I need your attention all the time, and I came up with ‘I’m a mirrorball.'” And her 44-song setlist certainly confirmed that she is indeed “still trying everything / to get you looking at me.”

In a tender full-circle moment, Swift performed the song that started it all, “Tim McGraw.” “I was thinking about tonight and how special this is, so I thought it might be kind of fun to play the very first song I ever put out,” she told the crowd. Some newer fans weren’t familiar with her debut single, stirring typical fandom infighting. “Tim McGraw” was the only song off her first album, Taylor Swift, performed at night one in Arizona.



State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (March 18, 2023)

“This Is Me Trying,” Folklore

“State Of Grace,” Red

Arizona was home to another Folklore heater, “This Is Me Trying.” “Mirrorball”‘s despondent twin moved fans to tears, and, of course, caused hysteria over the fact she played one of her heaviest hitters on night two. She rounded the surprise portion of the show with a piano ballad rendition of “State Of Grace.”



Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (March 24, 2023)

“Our Song,” Taylor Swift

“Snow On The Beach,” Midnights

Per the request of opener Beabadoobee, Swift played an old classic, “Our Song,” at Vegas night one. She introduced the song by saying, “So this is a song I wrote for my ninth grade talent show. It’s called ‘Our Song.'” In celebration of the release of Lana Del Rey’s album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Swift sang “Snow On The Beach,” a track that features Del Rey. “Lana Del Rey put out a new album… Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist,” she urged the crowd.



Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (March 25, 2023)

“Cowboy Like Me” (with Marcus Mumford), Evermore

“White Horse,” Fearless

Drumroll please: Vegas saw the first surprise guest of The Eras Tour, Marcus Mumford! He joined Swift to perform “Cowboy Like Me.” After fans mercilessly teased Swift for not showing Evermore as much love as Folklore, they were delighted to see Evermore get some extra air time. She kept the country vibes going with Fearless track five, “White Horse.”



AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (March 31, 2023)

“Sad Beautiful Tragic,” Red

“Ours,” Speak Now

Congratulations to Speak Now fans. Swift has now officially performed two tracks off her second album on The Eras Tour. Before she sang “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” she declared, “I love this one. When I love a song, I don’t care what anyone says.” It should also be noted that Swift switched out “Invisible String” for “The One,” on the setlist, something fans paid very close attention to after her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn was reported.



AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2023)

“Death By A Thousand Cuts,” Lover

“Clean,” 1989

Perhaps the most stacked night thus far, Swift played two of her most celebrated and devastating tracks during night two in Arlington: “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Clean.” After reports of Swift’s split from Alwyn made the rounds, fans speculated that performing two of her most iconic heartbreak ballads all but confirmed the couple’s breakup.



AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (April 2, 2023)

“Jump Then Fall,” Fearless

“The Lucky One,” Red

Arlington got two more classics in “Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One.” She introduced “The Lucky One” — a song rumored to be inspired by one of her heroes, Joni Mitchell — by saying she fell in love with the track all over again when she rerecorded it for Red (Taylor’s Version).



Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (April 13, 2023)

“Speak Now,” Speak Now

“Treacherous,” Red

Since the breakup news had kinda, sorta been confirmed by sources close to Swift by this point, Swifties were at the edge of their seat to see which songs Swift would perform in Florida. Hoping for clues into Swift and Alwyn’s ill-fated romance, fans were disappointed that she didn’t sing any of the many songs about Alwyn. However, she did fuel the rumor that Speak Now is the next re-recorded album she’ll release. She said, “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… lots going on in my brain about it. So I thought I might play the title track of that album.”



Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (April 14, 2023)

“The Great War” (with Aaron Dessner), Midnights (3am Edition)

“You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Midnights

Surprise guest number two! Swift’s Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights collaborator Aaron Dessner, of The National, joined Swift for her second night in Tampa. Attendees were blessed with Swift’s first live performances of Midnights (3am Edition) faves “The Great War” and track five “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” She proclaimed that Dessner is her “collaborator version of a soulmate.”

Before singing “The Great War,” she referenced the fans’ own great war against Ticketmaster: “This song really took on a new meaning when you guys made enough jokes about how you trying to get tickets for this tour felt like surviving the great war.”



Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (April 15, 2023)

“Mad Woman” (with Aaron Dessner), Folklore

“Mean,” Speak Now

Tampa night three certainly had a theme! Sitting on the piano bench with her bestie Dessner, Swift introduced “Mad Woman,” saying, “We wrote this song that I really love because it allowed me to get a lot off my chest, and now we’re gonna sing it for you — because who doesn’t love a mad woman?” She followed it up with a song fans could sing along with, too: “Mean.”



NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 21, 2023)

“Wonderland,” 1989

“You’re Not Sorry,” Fearless

Swift started Houston night one off strong with “Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry.” To introduce the 1989 bonus track, Swift told the crowd, “I kinda based it off a twisted Alice in Wonderland. I’m insane truly.” Before beginning “You’re Not Sorry,” Swift thanked fans for their support for her re-recorded albums.



NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 22, 2023)

“A Place In This World,” Taylor Swift

“Today Was A Fairytale,” Fearless

Houston night two was for the day one fans. Before she sang, “A Place In This World,” Swift explained, “This is a song that I wrote when I was 13… I’m sure I related to it when I wrote it, but I think I relate to it more now 20 years later.” She stayed sentimental with her introduction for, “Today Was A Fairytale,” “I want to play this song because you make every day on this tour feel like a fairytale.”

Swiftie sleuths noticed both songs are on movie soundtracks, Romona and Beezus and Valentine’s Day, respectively. Fans think the choices hint at a forthcoming music video.



NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (April 23, 2023)

“Begin Again,” Red

“Cold As You,” Taylor Swift

On a Sunday in a stadium, fans watched Swift “Begin Again.” She performed the hopeful Red number with “Cold As You.” In reference to her debut album, Swift announced, “No shade to the other songs on that album, but I do think ‘Cold As You’ is the best.” And she’s right!



Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (April 28, 2023)

“The Other Side Of The Door,” Fearless

“Coney Island,” Evermore

The first night of The Eras Tour in Atlanta got not one, but two live debuts! Swifties waited fifteen years to hear “The Other Side Of The Door” live and with the way fans sang along, you could tell. Swift interrupted her performance of “The Other Side Of The Door,” to say, “Oh my god you know this one.” Obviously!

She dedicated “Coney Island,” a song featuring The National, to the band in celebration of their new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Swift features on The National’s new song “The Alcott.”



Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (April 29, 2023)

“High Infidelity,” Midnights (3am Edition)

“Gorgeous,” Reputation

Where was Swift on April 29th? In Atlanta, Georgia performing “High Infidelity,” of course. While sitting at the piano, Swift remarked, “I’ve been made aware that there are actually people keeping track of the songs I’m doing.” Yes, there are.

Swift blessed Atlanta’s ears with the first surprise Reputation song. To explain the lack of Reputation love she said, “I’ve been made aware that I haven’t played anything from Reputation. It wasn’t for any reason. I just think of it as my most metal album, so harder to do acoustic.” The Reputation song in question was absolute banger, “Gorgeous,” which Swift described as, “a song about the universal fact that you will act stupid around someone you think is hot.” But fear not “Gorgeous” heads, she messed up making it eligible for a second performance.



Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (April 29, 2023)

“I Bet You Think About Me,” Red (From The Vault)

“How You Get The Girl,” 1989

Swift dug into her vault tracks for the first time on The Eras Tour with “I Bet You Think About Me.” She also sang the fan-favorite 1989 track, “How You Get The Girl.” Consider me jealous.



Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (May 5, 2023)

“Sparks Fly,” Speak Now

“Teardrops On My Guitar,” Taylor Swift

Nashville night one will go down in Swiftie history. In the portion of the show typically devoted to introducing her surprise songs, Swift coyly said, “There’s a different reason that I’m really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I’ve been planning something for a while.” And then did what fans have all been waiting for and announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), out July 7. To celebrate the reveal, she sang the dazzling Speak Now hit, “Sparks Fly.” Swift continued to pull on fans’ heartstrings with one of her first songs, “Teardrops On My Guitar.”

If you weren’t jealous enough, She added the devastating Red vault track “Nothing New” to the setlist and Phoebe Bridgers joined her for its live debut. And Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker performed the Boygenius track “Not Strong Enough” with Bridgers during her opening set.



Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (May 6, 2023)

“Out Of The Woods,” 1989

“Fifteen,” Fearless

Swift kicked things off with crowd pleaser and 1989 banger, “Out Of The Woods.” She dedicated “Fifteen” to her “beautiful, red-headed, high school best friend, Abigail,” who also attended the show. Swift changed the bridge to “Abigail gave everything she had to a boy and we both cried, but that’s all right.” Oh to sing along to “Fifteen” with Abigail on The Eras Tour.

For those following Phoebe Bridgers’ opening hijinks, her fellow Boygenius members once again joined her for a portion of her set and The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, also donned a skeleton onesie to play backing guitar for her.



Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (May 7, 2023)

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” (with Aaron Dessner), Midnights (3am Edition)

“Mine,” Speak Now

After a four-hour delay due to lightning, Swift brought Aaron Dessner out to play “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” a.k.a the “Dear John” of Midnights (3am Edition). To introduce the melancholic anthem, Swift said, “We get requests to play this one all the time, so we figured we would wait until there was a really special moment to play it. You guys have really earned it. This is a song about looking back at your life and thinking about stuff you wish you would’ve, could’ve, should’ve done.”

She followed up with “Mine,” the beloved radio hit from Speak Now. Sitting at the piano, Swift reflected on rerecording Speak Now. She said, “It’s crazy to go back and listen to these songs that were fantasy but now feel relatable to me.” Nashville just might have gotten the best batch of surprise songs yet!



Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (May 12, 2023)

“Gold Rush,” Evermore

“Come Back…Be Here,” Red

At Swift’s first hometown show, she confirmed her loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles. To introduce “Gold Rush,” she addressed the debate among listeners over the lyric, “I see me padding across your wooden floors / With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.” Swift said, “I love the band The Eagles. But, guys, come on, I’m from Philly, of course it’s the team.”

Phoebe Bridgers requested Philadelphia night one’s second surprise song: the underrated Red track, “Come Back…Be Here.” Bridgers’ unparalleled taste!



Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (May 13, 2023)

“Forever & Always,” Fearless

“This Love,” 1989

A longtime friend of Swift, writer Lena Dunham, attended the show on her birthday, and Swift played her request, “Forever & Always,” to celebrate. Since it was the first surprise song, she played the song on the guitar, confusing some fans of the treasured piano version of the Fearless hit. On piano, she played “This Love,” one of two 1989 tracks she’s already re-recorded and released.



Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (May 14, 2023)

“Hey Stephen,” Fearless

“The Best Day,” Fearless

Swift felt Fearless at Philly night three. She played the ultimate crush song, “Hey Stephen,” on the guitar at the request of “a few of really nice, fun people.” The crowd experienced her iconic “Hey Stephen” chuckle live! Overzealous fans speculate one of those really nice, fun people might be her rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy. The 1975 frontman has attended six tour dates and posted the song to his Instagram story last October.

Swift dedicated “The Best Day” to her mom, Andrea, for Mother’s Day. “I wrote this song compiling these core childhood memories of not just her as a mother, but her as a friend. She’s been such a wonderful friend to me,” she gushed to the crowd.



Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 19, 2023)

“Should’ve Said No,” Taylor Swift

“Better Man,” Red (From The Vault)

Sometimes, Swift picks two surprise songs that pair perfectly together despite being released years apart, and Friday (May 19) was one of those nights. She sang two of her finest jilted woman anthems, “Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man.” The acoustic version of “Should’ve Said No” showed off how much Swift’s voice has matured since its release in 2006. “Better Man” is the second surprise song From The Vault. The singer-songwriter originally gave it to country group Little Big Town for their 2017 album, The Breaker. Swift recorded her own version and released it on Red (Taylor’s Version).



Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 20, 2023)

“Question…?” Midnights

“Invisible,” Taylor Swift

Standing in the pouring rain, Swift announced, “I want you all to know that I’ve never been this happy before in my life… It is not just with the tour, I just feel like for the first time my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I’m going to play this song that brings me a lot of happy memories.” The song in question was “Question…?” Over on the piano she played “Invisible,” meaning she’s now played half of her debut album as surprise songs.



Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (May 21, 2023)

“I Think He Knows,” Lover

“Red,” Red

Lover fans be warned: She’s now performed two surprise songs from her upbeat seventh album, and “I Think He Knows” was a live debut. Before belting it out, Swift said, “This was a song that was just so fun to make.” It rained so hard the night before that her piano broke, so she performed the titular anthem “Red” on guitar.



MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 26, 2023)

“Getaway Car,” (with Jack Antonoff) Reputation

“Maroon,” Midnights

Swift famously references New York City in much of her music, so fans eagerly awaited what she would spotlight at MetLife.

To kick things off, Swift brought out her go-to collaborator and New Jersey native, Jack Antonoff, to perform the hardest song off of Reputation, “Getaway Car.” She said, “I know that you have wanted to hear this one.” And they did! Swift and Antonoff nodded to the joyous, behind-the-scenes clip of the duo writing “Getaway Car” by pausing before the break-down and doing a call and response with each other.

To round out a nearly unbeatable surprise song combination, she sang “Maroon” which contains the lyric, “In New York with no shoes.” She explained, “This one took place in New York a long time ago.”

Other shenanigans at the show included the premiere of the “Karma” music video and a guest appearance by the people’s princess, Ice Spice, to debut her verse on the track.



MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 27, 2023)

“Holy Ground,” Red

“False God,” Lover

Swift continued her killer surprise song streak at MetLife night two.

“I’m going to do one that’s one of my favorites,” she announced before playing “Holy Ground.” Dedicated fans know the holy ground in question is New York City. The stadium sang along to the relevant lyric, “While having coffee all alone, and Lord, it took me away back to a first glance feeling on New York time.”

“False God” needed no introduction. Swift played the sultry ballad at the piano and belted out, “I’m New York City, I still do it for you baby.”



MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (May 28, 2023)

“Welcome To New York,” 1989

“Clean,” 1989

Breaking news, Swift performed her first repeat surprise song, “Clean.” “I have stupid rules that I come up with that I change periodically depending on my feelings,” Swift explained. “One of the rules that I created was that if I mess a song up, I’m allowed to do it again. I didn’t really mess this one up badly or embarrassingly, but I did play it before and I thought that I could have done it in a higher key,” she continued. Before “Clean,” Swift played the song everyone in attendance anticipated hearing, “Welcome To New York.”



Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (June 2, 2023)

“I Wish You Would,” 1989

“The Lakes,” Folklore

The number of unplayed 1989 tracks has dwindled even more as Swift performed her third consecutive surprise song off the album, “I Wish You Would.” It was her first-ever acoustic performance of the track. She interrupted singing for a moment to gush, “Oh my god! You all know it.” (Of course they do.)

Before playing “The Lakes,” Swift lifted the veil on her surprise-song decision process. “Sometimes it’s as simple as this, I was thinking about this weekend and I was like, ‘I love Chicago, I love the people, I love the crowds…and it’s so cool that they have lakes.’” The stirring Folklore bonus track is notably not about the Great Lakes, but the Lake District in England.



Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (June 3, 2023)

“You All Over Me” (with Maren Morris), Fearless (From The Vault)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Swift brought out Maren Morris to perform the vault track “You All Over Me.” She followed it up with a song that fans didn’t even know was eligible to be a surprise song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her 2017 collaboration with ZAYN from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.



Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (June 4, 2023)

“Hits Different” Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)

“The Moment I Knew,” Red

“I don’t know if you’ll know this one, it’s kinda new, but we will see,” teased Swift before playing her most recent song, “Hits Different.” Previously a Target CD exclusive, “Hits Different” was released to streaming the previous week on Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which also included the polarizing “Karma” remix with Bronx rapper Ice Spice. Swift then played one of her classic heartbreak ballads, “The Moment I Knew.” What an emotional sequence of songs!



Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (June 9, 2023)

“Haunted” Speak Now

“I Almost Do,” Red

Earlier this week Swift announced Hayley Williams of Paramore and Fall Out Boy will feature on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). In an Instagram post she explained the decision: “I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

For her first surprise song in Detroit, Swift performed the track off of Speak Now most influenced by the two artists, “Haunted.” On piano Swift crooned the lyrics of tragic Red heavy-hitter, “I Almost Do.”



Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (June 10, 2023)

“All You Had To Do Was Stay” 1989

“Breathe,” Fearless

Keeping on theme of the previous night’s surprises, Swift played two more songs about the end of a relationship. She performed 1989 track five, “All You Had To Do Was Stay” on guitar — leaving only three 1989 songs unplayed. Next, she sang Fearless‘s “Breathe.”



Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (June 16, 2023)

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” Fearless (From The Vault)

“The Last Time,” Red

Continuing her streak of devastating surprise songs, Swift played “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “The Last Time.” To introduce the tracks, she spoke about the experience of rerecording her older albums, before teasing “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

“On Fearless, there is a ‘From The Vault’ track that I don’t know why it didn’t make the album. I still can’t remember because I loved it so much and I still love it now. And I’ve decided to play it tonight.”

Unsurprisingly, she kept with the theme of rerecorded albums and sang “The Last Time” next.



Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (June 17, 2023)

“Seven” (with Aaron Dessner), Folklore

“The Story Of Us,” Speak Now

Dessner hive rise. Swift’s collaborator returned to perform “Seven” with Swift at the piano. This is Dessner’s fourth surprise song appearance.

Swift dedicated “Seven” to her dad in honor of Father’s Day. To announce the tear-jerker she said, “This song has to do with really fond memories of childhood and growing up in Pennsylvania.” While a version “Seven” is already on the setlist, it’s done as spoken word making “Seven” a particularly surprising choice. She plugged Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with her next selection, “The Story Of Us.”



U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (June 23, 2023)

“Paper Rings,” Lover

“If This Was a Movie,” Speak Now

To help us all mentally and spiritually prepare for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift performed “If This Was a Movie” — a cult favorite among diehard fans. Sadly, the song itself won’t be on the rerecorded release since it was added to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for only reasons that Miss Swift knows.



The singer picked up the tempo — and the mood — with a performance of “Paper Rings” off 2019’s Lover.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (June 24, 2023)

“Dear John,” Speak Now

“Daylight,” Lover

For night two of the Eras Tour in Minneapolis, fans were rewarded with another iconic Speak Now-Lover combo, as Swift performed her brutally heart-wrenching Track 5, “Dear John,” for the first time in 11 years. After that emotional wallop, it’s only right that Swift followed up with a sweet song off Lover.



Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (June 30, 2023)

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” Taylor Swift

“Evermore,” Evermore

The songs from Swift’s eponymous debut album have been few and far between for this tour, but lucky for Cincinnati, the singer came through with an oldie but goodie: “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” A treat for longtime Swifties, she even gifted fans with a few ebullient jumps as she strummed her guitar. It was a blast from the past.

She then sat at her piano for a gorgeous rendition of “Evermore,” the haunting title track off her 2020 album.



Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (July 1, 2023)

“Ivy” (with Aaron Dessner), Evermore

“I Miss You, I’m Sorry” (with Gracie Abrams), Minor

“Call It What You Want,” Reputation

OK, so Cincinnati fans must have great karma because Swift performed three surprise songs on night two, joining tour opener Gracie Abrams for a lovely performance of Abrams’ “I Miss You, I’m Sorry.” The 23-year-old singer has cited Swift as one of her most formative songwriting influences, so it was a real treat to hear the two on such a personal track together.



Swift also brought out frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner for a performance of “Ivy” — a song that Emily Dickinson would have loved — and she wrapped up the evening with a deep Reputation cut, “Call It What You Want.”

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas (July 7, 2023)

“Never Grow Up,” Speak Now

“When Emma Falls In Love,” Speak Now (From The Vault)

Happy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release day! To celebrate Swift performed a surprise song set entirely from her re-released third album. She began with a tearjerker, “Never Grow Up.” Then she lifted fans’ spirits with an ode to one of her best friends, “When Emma Falls In Love,” one of six vault tracks released on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The Speak Now hijinks didn’t end there. Swift added “Long Live” to the set list and brought out her ex and “Back To December” muse Taylor Lautner to debut the music video for another vault track, “I Can See You.”



GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas (July 8, 2023)

“Last Kiss,” Speak Now

“Dorothea,” Evermore

Kansas City night two was Swift’s tour date closest to July 9, so you know what that means: “Last Kiss” surprise song.

Swift said it’s the saddest song she’s ever written and features the classic lyric, “That July ninth, the beat of your heart.” In a characteristic homage to her past, she played the song on the same koi fish guitar she played it on during the Speak Now World Tour.

Over on piano she treated Evermore fans to the wistful track, “Dorothea.”



This article will be updated as Swift continues The Eras Tour.