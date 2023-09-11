Epic Games taps former MCU character designer as new creative executive

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Epic Games has a new chief creative officer. Days after the role’s previous owner, Donald Mustard, announced his retirement, Epic Games has revealed his replacement: Charlie Wen. Wen is a former concept artist and designer who’s worked at Riot, Disney, Marvel, Sony, and more, and he’s got some pretty sweet bonafides.

From his LinkedIn:

Charlie was responsible for designing and integrating the look and feel of Marvel’s innumerable iconic heroes and villains from divergent realms into one cohesive cinematic universe. He was also in charge of inspiring future scripts through the visual storytelling of keyframes. His films include Thor, Captain America: the First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: the Dark World, The…

