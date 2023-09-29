Engadget Podcast: Meta’s Quest 3, AI and Ray-Ban smart glasses

This week, it’s Meta’s turn to highlight AI during its device event. In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into all of the news from Meta’s Connect 2023 event, where it unveiled Meta AI and accompanying celebrity-powered chatbots. Oh yah, and it introduced the Meta Quest 3 and new Ray-Ban smart glasses, too. More so than the metaverse and VR, it’s really AI that Zuckerberg wants to push across all of Meta’s apps and devices.

And in other news, we discuss why the end of the WGA strike is a big deal for AI in Hollywood; ex-Microsoft exec Panos Panay officially heading to Amazon; and why the FTC is targeting Amazon over its potential ecommerce monopoly.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you’ve got suggestions or topics you’d like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Meta’s Connect event announces Quest 3 VR, Ray-Ban smart glasses and a slew of AI – 0:35

Hollywood Writers’ Guild ends strike with studio agreements on AI authorship, streaming residuals – 28:51

Panos Panay is officially going to head Amazon’s devices team – 32:03

FTC sues Amazon over ‘monopolistic practices’ – 35:30

FCC revives Obama-era net neutrality rules – 37:59

Jony Ive and Sam Altman are working on AI-powered hardware – 40:43

Top U.S. spy agencies are working on AI chatbots of their own – 55:56

Working on – 58:24

Pop culture picks – 59:23

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

