EMC Healthcare rolling out Celo’s messaging platform

Indonesian healthcare provider EMC Healthcare has announced that it will implement Celo Health’s messaging platform across its network.

The HIPAA-compliant mobile messaging app allows care teams to securely exchange critical patient information and medical updates in real time.

WHY IT MATTERS

EMC Healthcare, which is managed by PT Sarana Meditama Metropolitan, runs eight public hospitals. According to the group’s IT director Wildan Djohany, it was “very concerned with the confidentiality of patient data.”

“For this reason, the use of text messaging applications that meet security standards for medical communication is a must,” he said.

Celo has met EMC Healthcare’s criteria for information security and functionality. Its solution also ensures fast implementation, doing away with additional staff training. “[W]ith its ease of use, Celo can be quickly implemented and used by our doctors and medical staff,” Djohany said in a press statement.

THE LARGER TREND

The Auckland-based healthcare messaging solution provider has also recently powered the secure clinical communication of New Zealand Air Ambulance.

Celo’s implementation in Third Age Health, which started in early 2022 during a surge in COVID-19 infections, was recently expanded to clinicians and partners of the healthcare provider

ON THE RECORD

Dr Agus Heryantov, head of EMC Healthcare’s Quality Risk Management, said they preferred Celo’s security “because you have to go through a verification phase to enter the app, which is not found in similar public applications, and the people in it are verified and clearly identified.”

“In terms of use, it is very similar to other applications, so it is quite familiar and easy to use and it is not difficult to get started,” he added.