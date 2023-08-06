Elon Musk’s ‘fund your legal bill’ tweet is a brand new level of bullshit

Yes, I know he doesn’t care about hypocrisy — he’s just in it for the attention, and I guess I’m giving it to him! But I think it’s worth pointing out that this tweet is a brand-new level of BS.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Where was this unlimited legal defense fund when Elon Musk saw a man he knows personally firing seven engineers for criticizing their employer on Twitter?

Oh, wait, I’ve got it backwards! Elon Musk was the man who fired those seven engineers. It was him.

One more tiny thing to point out: do you really think the guy who refused to pay Twitter’s…

