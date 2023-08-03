Elon Musk thinks he can get the ‘Apple tax’ policy changed for X

You know what they say… if you give a mouse a cookie, he’s gonna want some milk.

Earlier this week, Apple made X the exception to a rule by changing “Twitter” to “X” on the App Store (before that, it seemed, Apple did not allow an app to appear in their store using a single letter for its name).

Now, in the name of better pay for X’s creators, Musk also wants Apple’s to change its highly contended App Store-wide fee of 30 percent.

“Apple does take 30% [of what Twitter creators make off of subscriptions]” said Musk in a tweet on Aug. 2, “but I will speak with Tim Cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30% of what X keeps in order to maximize what creators receive.”



To be clear “30% of what X keeps” from creators will be $0 for at least the next several months. Musk’s tweet clarified that “X keeps [no percentage of what a creator on Twitter makes] forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%. First 12 months is still free for all.”

So, to recap, Musk thinks Tim Cook — CEO of a publicly traded tech giant — would be amenable to making almost nothing fromTwitter while also making an exception to a blanket policy that still applies to the 1.8 million other apps in the App Store.

That’s one silly mouse.