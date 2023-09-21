Eight things we learned from Intel’s Innovation keynote

Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Intel has wrapped up its annual Innovation event in San Jose, where the chipmaker gave us a glimpse of what’s coming down the pipeline over the next few years. In case you don’t have a spare hour and a half to sit down and watch CEO Pat Gelsinger’s keynote, here are some important things we learned.

Meteor Lake will launch on December 14th

If you haven’t guessed, AI was kind of a theme here.

The company officially introduced its “Meteor Lake” generation (known officially as the Intel Core Ultra) to the world at the Innovation keynote. These will succeed the 13th-Gen “Raptor Lake” line; they will be the first chips built on the new Intel 4 process and its first with a dedicated AI coprocessor inside.

They’re also…

