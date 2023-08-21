Ease muscle tension with this $160 Dr. Ho circulation set

TL;DR: As of August 21, get Dr. Ho’s 5-Piece Circulation Promoter Therapy Set for just $159.99 (reg. $219.96) in the Mashable Shop — that’s 27% off.

When you think about getting older, you may picture wrinkles and feeling more tired. But what about saying goodbye to the days of not having back, neck, or joint pain? Some of us certainly took it for granted, and now we’re left treating pain with over-the-counter pills and heating pads.

If you’re willing to try something new, consider this five-piece circulation promoter therapy set by Dr. Ho. It uses three technologies and can target various areas of your body. Grab it here for only $159.99, usually $219.96.

Massagers can offer some relaxation and relief, but they just send out vibrations that don’t actually stimulate muscles or promote circulation. According to the manufacturer, the Dr. Ho therapy set uses Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), and proprietary Auto-Modulating Pulse (AMP) technologies to vary the length, pattern, and frequency of impulses. The result? You might notice more relaxed muscles and pain relief.

Whether you’re an athlete, sitting at a desk all day, or just getting older, you might have regular pain in certain areas. The Dr. Ho therapy set comes with a TENS unit and lead wires that you can plug into different pads for targeted pain relief. Adjust intensity and set a timer as you use each piece.

What’s included:

Circulation promoter base and foot therapy pads for foot pain.

Four small gel pads for your hand, wrist, or other centralized areas.

Two large gel pads for neck, back, arm, shoulder, knee, hip, or leg pain.

Wherever you experience pain, you might be able to find some relief with Dr. Ho’s Five-Piece Circulation Promoter Therapy Set, now only $159.99 (reg. $219.96).

