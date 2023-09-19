Dream Scenario’s new trailer makes viral fame seem like the nightmare it is

Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews in Dream Scenario. | Image: A24

For many people, the concept of achieving viral fame has become the definition of success worth aspiring to — if not for simple popularity, then for the brand deals and endorsements that can come along with it. But in the first trailer for A24’s mind-bending new comedy Dream Scenario from writer / director Kristoffer Borgli, becoming a worldwide phenomenon overnight is just the beginning of one man’s descent into madness.

Dream Scenario tells the strange tale of evolutionary biologist Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage), an ordinary man whose quiet life of teaching apathetic college students about the behaviors of ants and other animals is upended one day when he starts inexplicably appearing in people’s dreams. Like his wife Janet (Julianne…

