Drake & Future Reportedly Settle Their Beef, Social Media Reacts With Tears Of Joy





While Drake aimed at several industry stars amid the Kendrick Lamar beef, the one person he had no genuine vitriol for was Future.

On “Family Matters,” he raps that he thinks his friend and producer Metro Boomin influenced him, rapping, “Pluto sh-t make me sick to my stomach, we ain’t never really been through it.”

Now, it seems that perhaps there was no real issue between the two, and they may have settled their differences.

On a recent episode of Elliott Wilson’s podcast The Bigger Picture, which he shares with Jeremy Hecht and DJ Hed, the journalist reveals that Drake and Pluto have spoken on the phone since Kendrick Lamar was handed the crown after the beef.

https://x.com/ElliottWilson/status/1852398729455906913

“Drake and Future have gotten on the phone and resolved their differences. On good authority, Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences. I don’t know what that means,” Wilson said before revealing what may have been the catalyst.

“Obviously, we saw Young Thug from prison, incarcerated, put out the energy of ‘hey guys let’s get it back going,’” Wilson continued. “So I think that helped the energy when Future reposted it.”

https://x.com/youngthug/status/1847383519787700436

Wilson’s referring to an Oct. 18 tweet from Young Thug that wanted the beef to end. The tweet read, “We all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin,” tagging Drake, Future, and MetroBoomin.

Wilson confirmed that Metro was not a part of the peacemaking conversation.

“But I do believe Drake and Future are back on the same page,” Wilson said, pondering how the What A Time To Be Alive collaborators will reunite musically via a single song or project.

“We know Drake and Future have so much history. And Drake obviously was the one saying he didn’t really know what they really went through, and he got the lightest of all the taps, so it makes sense to some capacity,” Wilson concludes.

Drake and Future haven’t collaborated since 2022’s “Wait For U,” but there was nev