Donald Trump returns to X / Twitter to post his mug shot

Donald Trump posted his first tweet after getting banned from the platform last year. | Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump has made his return to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

On Thursday, the former president turned himself in at the Fulton County jail on over a dozen charges related to his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Over the last five months, Trump has faced criminal charges in four separate cases, but the most recent booking was the first and only time his mugshot was taken. He took the opportunity to make his first post on X since January 8th, 2021.

That was the day he was permanently banned from the platform by its former management, with the company citing a “risk of further incitement of violence” after his supporters stormed the US capitol.

Continue reading…