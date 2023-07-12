Disney Plus will start streaming Cinderella in 4K in August

Image: Disney

Disney Plus is getting a restored version of the classic Cinderella movie. Starting on August 25th, you can stream the 1950 animated film in 4K.

Disney says it worked with the experts at the Walt Disney Animation Studios to enhance both the look and sound of the film, all while preserving “the rich colors, contrast, and accuracy of the original cels and artwork.” You can get a glimpse at how this might look in the before and after image embedded above.

A dream come true. ✨ A stunning new restoration of the animated classic, Cinderella, is coming to #DisneyPlus on August 25 during #WorldPrincessWeek! #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/LJZYF6SmB7 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 12, 2023

To create the restoration, Kevin Schaeffer, the director of…

