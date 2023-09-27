Disney+ is getting strict about password sharing, starting in Canada

As of November 1, Disney+ will restrict its Canadian users from sharing their accounts with people outside their households unless they’re willing to pay more. The company sent out an email to subscribers notifying them of the change, which Disney CEO Bob Iger foreshadowed in an earnings call back in August. With this move, the company is following closely in the footsteps of Netflix, which officially began its crackdown on password sharing in the US and other countries in May.

In the updated Subscriber Agreement, Disney specifies that a household includes only “the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence” and used by the people who live there. It also suggests Disney+ will introduce new fee options for users who want to add outside members to their accounts, noting that the upcoming rule applies to everyone “unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier.” The details on that haven’t been released yet, but Netflix has set the precedent with its $8 per extra person, per month charges.

Iger previously said the company was targeting 2024 to begin clamping down on account sharing, so the bans up north are coming ahead of schedule. He also stated that addressing the “significant” level of account sharing could take more than the entire next calendar year to solve. It’s as yet unclear how, if at all, Disney+ will try to enforce the ban on mobile devices, and when it will come to other regions.

On November 1, Disney+ users in Canada and parts of Europe will also get access to the streaming service’s less costly ad-supported tier, which has been available in the US since 2022. That’s likely little consolation for anyone about to get kicked off their parents’ Disney+ account.

