Today (August 9th) we celebrate the life and legacy of Whitney Houston on what would have been her 60th Birthday. A legendary singer and entertainer, Houston left an indelible mark on the music industry. She was one of the greatest vocalists in history, with a five-octave range that set her apart from other performers. With hits such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “The Greatest Love of All,” Houston’s music stands the test of time. It would be hard to pick a favorite song, video, B-side, or even moment of Nippy’s but we are going to try with the help of artificial intelligence.

Take a listen to what A.I. (Not Allen Iverson) selects as the top 10 Whitney Houston songs of all time. Did they get it wrong? Let us know!

The article ‘Did They Get It Right? 10 Best Whitney Houston Songs According To A.I.‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT

1. “I Will Always Love You” This is one of Whitney Houston’s most iconic songs and it was released in 1992 as the lead single from her award-winning album The Bodyguard. It was an instant hit and soon became one of the best-selling singles of all time. The song has been covered by many artists, including Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton, but it will always be remembered as one of Whitney’s best songs. 2. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” This song was released in 1987 and it quickly became a fan favorite. It was a huge success, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks and becoming one of the best-selling singles of the year. The song is an upbeat dance anthem that celebrates self-love and joyous living. 3. “Greatest Love of All” This song was written by Michael Masser and Linda Creed, and it was first recorded by George Benson in 1977. However, Whitney Houston made it her own when she recorded it for her debut album in 1985. It quickly became a classic, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks and winning several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. 4. “How Will I Know” This song was released in 1985 as the fourth single from Whitney Houston’s debut album and it quickly became a fan favorite. With its catchy chorus and infectious beat, this song is an upbeat pop anthem about young love and uncertainty that still resonates with listeners today. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks and won several awards, including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video. 5. “I Have Nothing” This beautiful ballad was released in 1992 as part of The Bodyguard soundtrack album and it quickly became a fan favorite. With its heartfelt lyrics about love lost, this song showcases Whitney Houston’s powerful vocals to perfection. It peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1994. 6. “Saving All My Love For You” This romantic ballad was released in 1985 as the third single from Whitney Houston’s debut album to much acclaim from critics and fans alike! With its memorable melody combined with Houston’s stunning vocals, this track went on to become one of her biggest hits – peaking at number one on both the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart & UK Singles Chart! Additionally, “Saving All My Love For You” went on to win numerous awards such as ‘Best Pop Vocal Performance’ at both the 1986 Grammy Awards & American Music Awards! 7. “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” Released in 1988 off her second studio album ‘Whitney’, this power ballad is often considered to be one of Houston’s signature songs due to its incredible success! Reaching platinum status across multiple countries worldwide & topping various music charts around Europe; “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” also earned itself two nominations at both the 1989 American Music Awards & 1990 Grammy Awards! 8. “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” This emotional mid-tempo track was released off Houston’s second studio album ‘Whitney’ back in 1987 – becoming another major hit within minutes! With its heartbreaking lyrics about lost love combined with Houston’s passionate vocal performance – “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” went on to become another signature track for her career; reaching #1 on both US & Canadian music charts whilst also earning itself four nominations at various award shows such as 1988 American Music Awards & 1989 Grammy Awards! 9. “Run To You” This up-tempo track was released off Houston’s third studio album ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ back in 1990 – becoming yet another major hit within minutes! With its catchy hook combined with Houston’s powerful vocal delivery – “Run To You” went on to become another signature track for her career; reaching #6 on US music charts whilst also earning itself two nominations at 1991 American Music Awards! 10. “I’m Every Woman” This empowering anthem was originally written by Chaka Khan but made famous by Whitney after she covered it off her third studio album ‘The Bodyguard’ back in 1993 – becoming yet another major hit within minutes! With its uplifting message combined with soulful vocal delivery – “I’m Every Woman” went on to become another signature track for her career; reaching #4 on US music charts whilst also earning itself two nominations at 1994 Grammy Awards 11. Honorable Mention “All The Man That I Need” A.I. didn’t pick it but this is one of the best vocal performances I’ve heard in my life. 12. “Lover For Life” Smooth Whitney. Office Music!

The post Did They Get It Right? 10 Best Whitney Houston Songs According To A.I. appeared first on Black America Web.





