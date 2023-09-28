Details emerge on Jony Ive and OpenAI’s plan to build the ‘iPhone of artificial intelligence’

Ive (pictured) has been brainstorming ideas for the device with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. | Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive, is reportedly in discussions with OpenAI to build the “iPhone of artificial intelligence,” aided by over $1 billion in funding from Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son. According to a new report by the Financial Times, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is looking to use Ive’s design firm LoveFrom to develop OpenAI’s first consumer device, with the duo having discussed what such a product would look like during brainstorming sessions at Ive’s San Francisco studio. News of the venture was first reported by The Information on Tuesday.

According to three people familiar with the plan, Ive and Altman are aiming to create a device that provides a “more natural and intuitive user experience” to interact with artificial…

Continue reading…