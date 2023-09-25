Debra Taylor has been shortlisted for the Women in Finance Awards 2023 as CEO of the Year

The Women in Finance Awards 2023, supported by Principal Partner Mortgage Choice, is an exciting nationwide recognition program showcasing the outstanding women and businesses positively shaping the growth of female representation in Australia’s financial services sector.

Less than a quarter of the mortgage and finance community and only a fifth of the financial planning industry are women. This prestigious event offers leading professionals and their businesses the opportunity to highlight their achievements, build exposure, and support the expansion of their careers and companies.

This national awards program, which culminates in the black-tie gala event in Sydney, aims to help forge connectivity and give greater visibility to women in the Australian financial services sector.

The finalist list, announced on Friday, 22 September 2023, features over 567 high-achieving professionals across 29 submission-based categories.

Momentum Media’s managing editor of mortgages, Annie Kane, commented, “Momentum Media, in partnership with Mortgage Choice, are thrilled to announce the finalists of the Women in Finance Awards 2023.

“We’re proud to be able to showcase the incredible women and companies in the finance industry who are excelling in their fields and playing a pivotal role in supporting the financial health of Australians in a changing economic environment.

“By celebrating these amazing women and businesses, we aim to not only celebrate the achievements of this hardworking minority but also inspire future generations of women to consider financial services as a profession.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists of the Women in Finance Awards 2023. We look forward to crowning the winners at the awards ceremony in Sydney!”

Debra Taylor (pictured), Co-Founder and CEO at OpenSparkz, said she was humbled to be recognised and proud to be named as a finalist in the Women in Finance Awards 2023.

“OpenSparkz’ recognition for our excellent contribution to the financial services industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients,” she added.