Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 could cook your PC so check your cooling systems, CD Projekt Red says

CD Projekt Red is urging PC players to check their cooling systems to avoid overheating ahead of the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty.

Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński took to Twitter recently to tell PC players to run checks on their systems, saying that the “workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected.”

“Before release CP2077 2.0 and PL please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC,” Pierściński said. “We use all what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems.”

Cinebench is a useful program you can use to test your PC’s hardware capabilities, so it’s a good idea to test your own build if you’re unsure about how 2.0 will run. One player responded by asking if the upcoming update and DLC will cook their hardware as much as a Cinebench run, to which the developer said: “Of course not.”

“We are not synthetic benchmark, but still you can hit thermal throttling, if you have insufficient cooling system. It will results below expected performance or even crash in extreme,” he explained.

This is worrying news for players with a low-range PC, relying on air cooling for their build. Considering that the CPU usage could use up to 90% power on an 8 core, as the developer explained, this could cause crashing if your benchmark test is below average. Even if you’ve got a mid to high-end PC, it would still be beneficial to run some tests just in case, to avoid day-one performance problems as well.

Phantom Liberty, Cyberpunk 2077‘s one and only expansion, is set to launch on September 26, while the free 2.0 update is set to release on September 27. The DLC is said to revamp the base game, changing the systems that were implemented at launch and providing an improvement, with the developer recently revealing that some of those features will also be added to the free update.

Both Phantom Liberty and 2.0 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

