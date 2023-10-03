Cruise says a hit-and-run ‘launched’ pedestrian in front of one of its robotaxis

Photo by Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A hit-and-run in San Francisco last night “launched” a pedestrian in front of a Cruise robotaxi, the company said Tuesday. The robotaxi “braked aggressively to minimize impact,” while the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. The condition of the struck pedestrian is unknown at this time.

The crash was the latest in San Francisco to involve a driverless vehicle, as hundreds more have hit the road recently for 24/7 commercial service. With more robotaxis have also come a number of crashes, most of which have been minor, though a handful have involved injuries.

Last night’s crash took place at 9:30PM on 5th Avenue just south of Market Street, according to…

