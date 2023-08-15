Comcast’s latest Wi-Fi 6 device aims to keep you online during a storm

Sounds good for short outages, but hurricanes may require something with a little more juice. | Image: Comcast

Comcast is launching a new cellular-equipped backup internet device that’s designed to keep customers connected during storms and localized outages. The Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi is a Wi-Fi 6-capable device powered by the Xfinity 10G network that doubles as a Wi-Fi extender to help boost connectivity to hard-to-reach areas around the home. In the event of a power outage, Storm-Ready WiFi will automatically transition to using its cellular backup and rechargeable four-hour battery to keep customers online.

Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi is available starting today for $252 (according to Matt Ecker, Comcast’s VP of internet services) or $7 a month for 36 months. That gives consumers some flexibility, but $7 a month is pretty expensive for…

