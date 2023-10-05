Comcast and Charter have begun rolling out the first Xumo streaming box

Image: Charter/Comcast

In April 2022, cable operators Comcast and Charter announced a partnership that the companies said would produce “a next-generation streaming platform on a variety of branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs.” A few months later, we learned that this joint effort would be called Xumo, and now the first hardware device is making its way to customers. It’s called the Xumo Stream Box, and at the outset, it’s available within Spectrum’s service footprint — with availability for Comcast’s Xfinity customers to follow.

As the consumer exodus from traditional cable continues, the Stream Box is meant to be an end-all be-all solution that combines inexpensive subscription bundles with an avalanche of FAST (free ad-supported television)…

