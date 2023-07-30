close
NATIVE AMERICAN (P)

Classy, Possibly Jailbound Donald Trump Called Joe Biden A ‘Dumb Son Of A B*tch’ At A Rally

NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on add comment 19 views
no thumb



… once again facing off against Joe Biden. Last time they duked it …



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response