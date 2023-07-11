Classic action game Karateka is being turned into a playable documentary

Image: Digital Eclipse

Last year, Digital Eclipse released Atari 50, a sprawling, interactive tour through Atari’s long history. I described it as “a cross between an interactive documentary and a virtual museum exhibition,” and it really set a new bar for retro game collections. Now, the studio is tackling another project: Karateka, the game Jordan Mechner made before the iconic Prince of Persia.

Called The Making of Karateka, the new project sounds much like Atari 50, only focused on a specific game. It includes “pixel-perfect versions” of the original Karateka releases and early prototypes you can actually play, along with a host of design documents and documentary-style video features. There’s even a brand-new remastered version of the action game. “What…

