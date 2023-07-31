Chevy’s Blazer EV starts shipping, and the electric SUV will cost buyers a little extra

Photo by Andrew Hawkins / The Verge

Chevy’s Blazer EV is now going to cost interested buyers quite a bit more. Customers who have ordered the all-wheel-drive RS trim of the electric SUV will see their prices jump to $60,215, up from its original announcement of $51,995.

After destination fees, customers can expect to pay about $10,000 more for the 2024 Blazer EV RS AWD, which dealers will start to receive in August. Chevy also plans to build the 2LT AWD versions this fall, which will now cost $56,715 compared to its previous price of $47,595 a year prior.

The move is in contrast to recent EV price cuts from automakers like Ford, which reduced prices on its Mustang Mach-E SUV, including the Premium AWD trim, which has dropped from $53,995 to $49,995, and the F-150 Lighting…

Continue reading…