Carrot will report the weather in your own voice on iOS 17

You can also make the app impersonate celebrity voices if you don’t fancy hearing yourself being imitated. | Image: Carrot / The Verge

Carrot Weather — the forecasting app known for its hilariously snarky weather updates — is introducing some new features that make use of the iOS 17 and watchOS 10 software updates coming today, including new weather widgets and a voice impersonation feature.

Available on the App Store today, version 5.12 of Carrot can now mimic a user’s own voice or imitate a celebrity when providing weather updates thanks to the new Personal Voice accessibility feature included in iOS 17 and previewed in this video from Marques Brownlee.

The Carrot app for Apple Watch has been redesigned for watchOS 10, with the main interface now using a vertical tab view for quick switching between current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Each section of the redesigned…

