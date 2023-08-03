Cardi B Under Investigation For Battery After Throwing Mic At Vegas Show





At a weekend concert in Las Vegas, Cardi B lost her temper after someone in the crowd threw a drink at her while she was on stage. She threw her mic into the audience while cursing at the fan. But she may be facing prosecution after a woman went to the police saying she was hit by the flying mic.

It appears that the mic hit the woman Cardi targeted, but also ricocheted and hit another woman standing next to her. The woman who threw the drink can be heard apologizing but she was escorted out of the concert at Drai’s Nightclub anyway.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

One of the women went to the police the following day to file a complaint, though it’s unclear which one.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD confirmed via Variety. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Concertgoers say that Cardi B asked them to splash water on her given the Vegas heat. But for some reason, maybe because she made the announcement earlier in the show, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took offense when she was hit by the drink thrown at her.

Neither Cardi nor her camp has responded to media requests about the incident, nor has she yet made any public statement.

Musicians have recently dealt with a rash of aggressive fan behavior. In June, Bebe Rexha was injured by a phone flung on stage by a concertgoer. Latto and Harry Styles also dealt with items being thrown at them by “fans.” Styles was hit by a projectile at a concert last month in Vienna.

Cardi released her last full project, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, but she’s stayed relevant with features. She collaborated with Latto on the “Put it On Da Floor Again” remix and just recently released “Jealousy” with her husband, Offset.

See how Twitter reacted to the mic-throwing incident below:

1.

Team CARDI B on this one she kept going without the mic or even moving her lips at all. https://t.co/JajTYOUPey — brant and/or assigns (@Brant_Croucher) July 31, 2023

2.

Fact they lip sync this much why wouldn’t waste my money on them https://t.co/IIIidoEM74 — Connor Swainston (@swainy997) July 31, 2023

3.

Chilleeeee….I would of reacted the same way if that happened to me. How dare you throw a damn drink https://t.co/VxfITQ221b — A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) July 30, 2023

4.

Cardi B looking like Genesis Cabrera with that fastball. https://t.co/iVx6FRAkme — Rob Wong (@RobWong34) July 31, 2023

5.

When did people start attacking music artists during a show? That’s lame but this trend of artists singing or rapping over their own recorded music is wrong. Why? You paid to watch a live show not someone dubbing music. People should demand refunds if the artist does that. https://t.co/8sPs9qkhZe — African Diaspora News Channel (@AfrDiasporaNews) July 31, 2023

6.

If people went to live performances with the expectation that if they launch something at the artist — they will receive this energy in return — I think we'd see a lot less foolishness, which also ruins the experience for others. Maybe just enjoy the show! That's my two cents https://t.co/M61aMuEY03 pic.twitter.com/Elg5tq1Xiv — Jaden Jefferson (@Jaden_Reports) July 30, 2023

7.

Tell the whole story, listen to what she was telling people to do https://t.co/VN6IGmIkdD pic.twitter.com/i4H4V7gc6Q — Aju Kymellini (@Ajukymellini) July 30, 2023

8.

I just realized she timed her throw so the mic connected right in rhythm, on beat. A musician! https://t.co/5AG6UxgiHF — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) July 30, 2023

9.

I’d be mad if i paid to watch someone lip synch too https://t.co/QHhmjZgqH2 — JayVanKing (@jayvanking) July 31, 2023

10.

you know a mf hot grits when they bite they lips together before doin anything https://t.co/hinTx75Thx — Heem® (@KoteyFromGhana) July 31, 2023

11.

I’ve been wondering — why/when did throwing harmful objects at performers become so popular? I don’t understand the logic. It’s weird and idk why anyone would do it. Like why are you throwing a phone or a drink??? https://t.co/RSxHolP6XX — Grande Dom. (@dominiqueterrae) July 30, 2023

12.

See I’m evil, bc I would have laughed it off, invited her on stage like everything was cool and then I would have donked that shit upside her head at point blank range. These people are getting too bold. https://t.co/wmZqgNqhN9 — ℂ𝕒𝕞 (@karmaintheflesh) July 30, 2023

13.

I don’t blame her! Folks need to learn basic respect and decency! https://t.co/1Nrv5UqyMy — Bloated IG Political Commentator (@coreybking) July 30, 2023

14.

Anyone else notice she somehow keeps singing without a microphone? https://t.co/ibwBxAmL76 — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 31, 2023

15.

People really need to stop throwing things at artists Also, she is not the one to mess with lol And also, security here is terrible, esp the guy right near the incident https://t.co/rEwsXldP3p — Nida Khan (@NidaKhanNY) July 30, 2023

