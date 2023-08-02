Capitol Police clear US Senate after report of shooter

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Capitol Police clear US Senate after report of shooterNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 2, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … the compound on Wednesday. The U.S. Senate was in summer recess and … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Iran Hangs 11 Baluch Minority Members in 2 Days, Rights Group Says next article US prepares to evacuate some embassy staff and families after Niger coup The author comredg you might also like US Supreme Court Justice Jackson to speak at church bombing anniversary in Birmingham U.S. Senate office building placed on lockdown for unconfirmed report of active shooter Report: Facebook (Meta) Suppressed COVID-19 Info, Pressured By White House We Know How Many Voters Support Giving Joe Biden the Boot If He Was Bribed Ron Hart: Joe Biden is leader of the Fleece World Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ