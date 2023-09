Cadence McShane Construction Successfully Completes Scottsdale Crossing E & F, Two State-of-the-Art Industrial Buildings in Cedar Park







Cadence McShane Construction is excited to announce the successful completion of Scottsdale Crossing E & F, a project comprising two cutting-edge industrial buildings totaling approximately 45,000 square feet in Cedar Park, Texas. CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ –…





Source link