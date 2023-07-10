Buy the Nintendo Switch at Best Buy and get a $25 bonus gift card

GET A $25 OR $50 BONUS GIFT CARD: Starting on July 10, when you buy the Nintendo Switch console at Best Buy for $299.99, you’ll get a bonus electronic gift card at no extra cost. Keep reading to shop this too-good Best Buy Nintendo Switch gift card deal.

By now, Mashable readers should know that Prime Day 2023 takes place on July 11 and 12, but you should also know that Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering discounts. To stop Amazon from taking even more of the e-commerce pie, Best Buy is also dropping deals on popular products, and few products are more popular than the classic Nintendo Switch console. For a limited time, Best Buy shoppers who purchase the original Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy‑Cons will also receive a $25 electronic Best Buy gift card at purchase. And if you’re a My Best Buy member, you’ll receive a $50 gift card instead.

In order to qualify for the gift card, there’s no fine print or hoops to jump through. Once your order is fulfilled by Best Buy (or when your order is picked up in-store), you’ll automatically be sent your electronic gift card. We won’t tell you how to spend your money, but that bonus money could get you almost half off the game-of-the-year frontrunner The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is on sale at Best Buy for $52.99 at the time of writing.

We don’t know how long this Best Buy Nintendo Switch gift card deal will last. If you’re not seeing the promo that reads, “Free $25 gift card with purchase,” on the Best Buy website, there are still plenty more video game deals to shop right now. You can also check out Mashable’s guide to the best Prime Day deals for more savings on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.