Bumble launches new features, including for compatibility

The dating app Bumble is rolling out new features today, for both its free and Premium users. The goal, the app said in its press release, is to foster a kinder and more curated dating experience. These features are available to users around the world.

For all users, Bumble introduces Review Before You Send, a message prompt aimed to create more accountability — and hopefully thoughtfulness — when sending someone a Compliment. During testing of this feature, 46 percent of people chose to edit their message after receiving the prompt. It seems similar to Tinder’s Are You Sure? feature, which also encourages users to reread their message — in hopes to make people think twice about sending something potentially harmful.

In terms of compatibility, Bumble is launching a feature that shows a potential match’s interest at the top of their profile. This addition was inspired by positive results of the Bumble and Spotify feature “Top Artists,” which allows you to see if potential matches share your music taste. Women were twice as likely to swipe right on a profile that highlighted artists in common between users who linked Spotify to their account, according to the press release.

“We know intentionality and compatibility are of utmost importance to our community, and these features enable members to see shared interests and have common ground from the start,” said Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in the release. “Not only do they provide yet another way to make the first move, but they are also another marker to help our community maximize their Bumble experience.”

This compatibility focus also aligns with a feature introduced earlier this year: Recommend to a Friend. This lets people share a profile with a friend who may be interested in the potential match. Who knows your romantic taste better than them?

Additionally, for Bumble Premium users, the app added more to Best Bees, the newest product feature which uses machine learning to give four curated, compatible profiles every day. All users can view Best Bees and like one per week, but Premium users can swipe on all of them if they choose. Those who pay can also see Best Bees highlighted within Encounters, and can filter Best Bees within their Beeline (profiles who have already liked you).

Women were 1.5 times more likely to match with their Best Bees after liking, and five times more likely to swipe right on a Best Bee.

“We often hear from our community that they are seeking more personalized offerings so they can be more intentional with their time spent on the app and that is exactly what Best Bees provides,” said Wolfe Herd.