Brainomix brings its artificial intelligence technology to TIPAL trial

Brainomix has partnered with the TIPAL trial group to run a sub-study that will assess the value of its e-Lung platform, an AI-powered image processing module.

The TIPAL trial, a placebo-controlled, 52 week multi-centre study, is evaluating the impact of lansoprazole, a medication for treating indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux, on patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Brainomix will be running a sub-study alongside the main study, to look at the value of its novel imaging biomarkers.

The company’s technology includes a tool that standardises the quantification of lung fibrosis on high resolution CT scans in order to more accurately identify progressive fibrosis patients. The AI platform uses a novel imaging biomarker, the weighted reticulovascular (WRV) score, to quantify the extent of the lung impacted by reticulovascular abnormalities.

The aim of the sub-study is to determine the difference in change between baseline and 12 months post-randomisation, in WRV score between treatment with lansoprazole and placebo.

Dr Peter George, senior medical director at Brainomix and clinical lead for ILD at Royal Brompton Hospital in London, said: “We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the TIPAL study group, and to incorporate our pioneering AI technology into a prospective trial to help assess the efficacy of lansoprazole in IPF patients.

“We are highly motivated by the potential to harness our technology in a way that helps to speed up clinical trials, identify more effective drugs, and improve the lives of IPF patients.”

Professor Andrew Wilson, TIPAL chief investigator, added: “It is great to have the chance to incorporate the cutting-edge CT scanning technology developed by Brainomix into the TIPAL study. Not only will this venture tell whether lansoprazole improves the scarring detected on CT scans, but it will allow us to compare CT scan abnormalities to home-based lung function tests.”

The TIPAL trial is the UK’s largest Government-funded pulmonary fibrosis trial. It is funded by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR)’s Health Technology Assessment programme and sponsored by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Brainomix’s first product was the Brainomix 360 platform, a comprehensive stroke imaging solution to improve treatment times. The company’s e-Stroke AI platform was recently praised in a report from the Oxford Academic Health Science Network (Oxford AHSN) for helping more stroke patients access life-changing treatment.