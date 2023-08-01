Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are $50 off right now

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you’re in the market for a premium console from either Sony or Microsoft, now is the perfect time to pick one up. For the first time we’ve seen, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are on sale — each currently selling for $449.99 ($50 off). The disc drive-equipped PS5 is discounted at Monoprice, while you can get Microsoft’s flagship Xbox on sale from Dell.

It’s refreshing to see both consoles running on deals that don’t require bundling with a game or added accessories. After they were so hard to get for around two years thanks to shortages, they’re now easily buyable and 50 bucks off — no fuss, no muss.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X have a lot in common (both are capable of playing games in 4K at up to 120 fps, come with…

Continue reading…