Bonafide Bops: Our Favorite Black Sitcom Theme Songs





It isn’t a surprise that many people look at the mid/late 1990’s through the early 2000’s as a golden age for Black actors and comedians. Whether it was Will Smith fleeing trouble in Philadelphia by moving to live with his wealthy family members in California on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or the late great Bernie Mac taking in his nieces and nephew because his sister was on drugs, we were never without a great Black sitcom during this era.

What made these shows so great and memorable though? Well of course we have to give props to the stars that carried the shows. Most of the shows during the time were named after the main characters (i.e.The Steve Harvey Show) so that goes without saying. The networks obviously seen something special enough in these actors that they thought giving them their own shows was the right decision. They too deserve credit for their contributions. The writers behind some of our favorite scenes and the cast members who brought them to life also can’t go without being mentioned.

A successful TV show is built like a machine where every little part plays a key component in making it run smoothly. One of the most overlooked aspects of most of the legendary shows we loved watching growing up were the theme songs. Before we were able to listen to Brandy’s diary entries, we knew that we would hear “Mo to the…E to the.” When we heard the ad-lib “Oh that is cayute” from another room, it was surely time to watch The Parkers. Some of the stars of the show showed their dual talents by recording the theme songs themselves (Queen Latifah, Countess Vaughn) and in some other cases, legit superstars (Lil Romeo, Coolio) were tapped to handle the task. Regardless of who graced the theme songs, there were a lot of very classic track opening tracks we were blessed with.

In a time where shows had to be top notch, the music that accompanied them had to be on the same level. Today, we look back at some of our favorite theme songs from Black sitcoms. Enjoy these bops and let us know what your favorite ones were and if we missed any!

1. Honorable Mention: Static Shock



Source:RebelToonz 2. Honorable Mention: The Proud Family



Source:Disney Channel 3. Living Single



Source:vh9network 4. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air



Source:Raqraqxox 5. Martin



Source:Nitty Gritty 6. The Parkers



Source:Evan's Media Archive 7. Moesha



Source:K7Matik 8. Family Matters



Source:TVThemeSongs1 9. A Different World



Source:Exactly Right 10. Girlfriends



Source:Girlfriends Show 11. Half & Half



Source:Angel Views 12. One on One



Source:Naszah Streater 13. Smart Guy



Source:AminN23 14. Sister Sister



Source:taulxer 15. That’s So Raven



Source:Disney Channel 16. Keenan & Kel



Source:CLASICOS 90 | RAP N HIP-HOP 17. The Jamie Foxx Show



Source:Nazrah Streater 18. Cousin Skeeter



Source:JDTheMVP

