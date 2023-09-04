BMW’s ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ concept teases high-efficiency EVs

BMW is continuing to explore an expanded EV lineup, releasing the Vision Neue Klasse — its latest concept design. The model builds on 2021’s i Vision Circular concept and this year’s i Vision Dee concept. Beyond the aesthetic features worth discussing, BMW notably claims its Vision Neue Klasse will have a 30 percent greater range and charging speed and be 25 percent more efficient.

The company clearly wants its new EV to be a real departure from its former models. “With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company’s history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book,” Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development, said in a statement. BMW claims that its new design is “so progressive” that, upon first look, you might think the company jumped over a model.

One of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse‘s more interesting features includes vibrant yellow lounge-style seats. While they certainly look fun, they’re unlikely to appear in any model heading to market. However, the removal of chrome and leather should theoretically make the entire production more environmentally friendly. The interior also features a new generation of iDrive and the introduction of BMW Panoramic Vision. The latter provides information such as navigation, speed and song across the bottom of the front windshield.

The car manufacturer apparently wants to ensure you look at the concept car and feel nothing but happiness, dubbing the exterior paintwork “Joyous bright.” Though the company says the color demonstrates “the friendly, future-oriented personality of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse,” we can’t help but think it sounds like the description for a seasonal affective disorder (SAD) lamp. In either case, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse makes its public debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show in Munich, but it won’t hit the market until 2025.

