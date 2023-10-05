Bing’s AI image generator tries to block ‘twin towers’ prompts, but it’s not working

The real World Trade Center in 1980. | Photo by Jack Mecca / Getty Images

After some users of Bing’s DALL-E 3 integration found a loophole in the tool’s guardrails and generated art featuring several beloved animated characters and the Twin Towers, Microsoft seems to have blocked prompts like ‘twin towers’ and ‘world trade center’ — although the generator will still produce the towers with some word changes.

As reported by 404 Media, users of Microsoft’s Bing Chat and its Bing image generator — recently integrated with OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 — used the tools to create photos of SpongeBob SquarePants, Kirby, pilots from Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many others flying a plane into the Twin Towers.

People have been able to create truly unhinged photos using AI image generators, some featuring copyrighted characters….

