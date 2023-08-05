Many companies featured on ReadWrite partner with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and in-depth research determine how products may be selected and ranked. Learn more about how we make money.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on the best standing desks of 2023. With the growing emphasis on ergonomics and the benefits of standing while working, investing in a high-quality standing desk is essential for a comfortable and productive workspace.

In this article, we have curated a list of top-standing desks available in the market, considering their features, performance, and customer feedback. Whether you are looking for motorized height adjustment, sturdy construction, or additional workspace, we have covered a range of options to suit various needs and budgets.

Read on to find the perfect standing desk for your workstation.

Review Process

To determine the best standing desks of 2023, we conducted extensive research, considering factors such as product features, customer reviews, expert opinions, and industry trends. We evaluated the desks based on their build quality, height adjustment mechanisms, stability, workspace design, additional features, and overall value for money.

Our team thoroughly analyzed each desk, considering its performance, durability, and user satisfaction. The chosen standing desks represent a diverse range of options to cater to various preferences and budgets.

Flexispot E7 Pro Plus

The Flexispot E7 Pro Plus is an impressive height-adjustable standing desk that promises comfort, convenience, and style in equal measure. On a 5-star scale, it gets a solid 4.5 rating.

Key Stats:

Height Adjustability: 22.8″ – 48.4″

Weight capacity: Up to 355 lbs

Adjustment Speed: 1.5″ per second

Reasons to buy:

For anyone who works in an office setting or even from home, the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus is a refreshing take on the standard desk set-up. Its height-adjustable feature facilitates better posture and encourages active movement, which can help reduce the risk of health problems associated with prolonged sitting. The table boasts a sturdy weight capacity, ensuring that it can support a variety of desktop configurations. It also features a fast adjustment speed, which allows users to transition from sitting to standing positions with minimal interruption. The Flexispot E7 Pro Plus is perfect for those seeking to combine health, productivity, and ergonomic design in their workspace.

Reasons not to buy:

While the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus is an impressive product, it may not be suitable for all setups or users. Some people might find the transition from sitting to standing too challenging or uncomfortable, particularly for long hours. The desk’s price is also on the higher end, which may deter budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, though it has a high weight capacity, users with heavy equipment may need to reconsider to ensure stability and safety.

Pros:

Excellent height adjustability range for better comfort and ergonomics

Fast adjustment speed ensures minimum interruption

Solid weight capacity that supports most desktop setups

Sleek, minimalistic design that fits various interiors

Cons:

Transitioning from sitting to standing might be challenging for some

High pricing may drive budget-oriented consumers away

Heavy equipment might pose stability issues.

Furmax Height Adjustable Standing Desk

The Furmax Height Adjustable Standing Desk is a versatile and ergonomic workspace solution, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key stats:

Height adjustment range: 27.9″ – 44.1″

Desktop size: 47.3″ x 23.6″

Weight capacity: 110 lbs

Reasons to buy:

The Furmax Height Adjustable Standing Desk is perfect for those who value both comfort and productivity. With its wide height adjustment range, this desk allows for easy transitions between sitting and standing positions, promoting a healthier work environment. The large desktop provides ample space for multiple monitors, laptops, and other office essentials, and its sturdy construction ensures it can support up to 110 pounds. The desk’s sleek design will complement any office space, and its easy-to-use manual crank system makes height adjustments a breeze.

Reasons to not buy:

While the Furmax desk offers many benefits, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The 110-pound weight capacity may not suffice for individuals who require heavy equipment on their desk, and the absence of cable management features may leave your workspace looking cluttered.

Pros:

Wide height adjustment range promotes healthy work habits

Spacious desktop for a variety of office equipment

Sturdy construction with 110-pound weight capacity

Sleek design complements any office décor

Easy-to-use manual crank system

Cons:

Weight capacity may not meet the needs of all users

Lacks built-in cable management features

FEZIBO Height Adjustable Standing Desk

The FEZIBO Height Adjustable Standing Desk offers a versatile and ergonomic workspace solution, earning a solid 4 out of 5-star rating.

Key stats:

Height adjustability range: 27.6″ to 47.3″

Weight capacity: 176 lbs

Desktop size: 48″ x 24″

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the FEZIBO Height Adjustable Standing Desk include its wide height adjustability range, perfect for accommodating various users and promoting an ergonomic working experience. The sturdy frame and generous weight capacity enable it to securely hold your computer setup, while the spacious desktop offers ample space for all your essential items. The convenient electric lift system, memory presets, and pull-out keyboard tray make it ideal for users looking to enhance their overall comfort and productivity.

Reasons to not buy:

Reasons to not buy the FEZIBO Height Adjustable Standing Desk might include its relatively high price point, which could be a deterrent for budget-conscious customers. Additionally, some assembly may be required, and the desk may wobble slightly during certain activities, which can be an issue for those seeking absolute stability.

Pros:

Wide height adjustability range

Sturdy frame with a generous weight capacity

Spacious desktop

Electric lift system with memory presets

Pull-out keyboard tray

Cons:

Price point may be too high for some customers

Some assembly required

Potential for slight wobbling during use

Radlove Electric Standing Desk

The Radlove Electric Standing Desk is a highly functional and stylish workspace solution, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Height adjustability range: 28.7″-48.4″

Weight capacity: 220 lbs

Desktop dimensions: 60″ x 30″

Reasons to Buy:

The Radlove Electric Standing Desk is a great investment for individuals seeking a healthier and more ergonomic workspace. Its smooth electric height-adjustability allows users to transition seamlessly between sitting and standing, reducing the physical strain caused by long hours at a desk. With a robust weight capacity of 220 lbs, the desk accommodates a wide variety of monitors, laptops, and office accessories. The spacious 60″ x 30″ desktop provides ample room for a comfortable and organized workstation. Moreover, the desk’s sleek and modern design is sure to complement any office or home office setting.

Reasons to Not Buy:

While the Radlove Electric Standing Desk offers numerous benefits, it may not be suitable for everyone. Its higher price point might not fit within every budget, and the desk’s size may prove too large for those with limited space. Additionally, although the desk boasts electric height adjustment, users looking for pre-set height options or memory settings may find these features lacking.

Pros:

Electric height adjustment

Sturdy weight capacity

Spacious desktop

Sleek design

Cons:

Higher price point

Lack of pre-set height options or memory settings

May be too large for some spaces

FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk

The Flexispot Electric Standing Desk is an adjustable and ergonomic work solution, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its user-friendly design and functionality.

Key Stats:

Height Adjustment Range: 28″ – 47.6″ (71 – 121 cm)

Desk Surface Size: 48″ x 30″ (122 x 76 cm)

Lifting Capacity: 154 lbs (70 kg)

Reasons to Buy:

The Flexispot Electric Standing Desk is a great investment for anyone seeking a comfortable workspace that adapts to their needs. With just a touch of a button, you can easily adjust the desk height, promoting better posture and reducing the risks associated with prolonged sitting. The large desk surface provides ample space for your computer, peripherals, and additional work materials. Moreover, the standing desk is built with quality materials, ensuring durability and stability even at the highest settings. The powerful, yet quiet motor makes height adjustments quick and seamless, so as not to interrupt your work or productivity.

Reasons to Not Buy:

While the Flexispot Electric Standing Desk offers a solid work surface and health benefits, its price tag may not suit everyone’s budget. Additionally, for those who require more customized features or are limited on space, this specific desk might not be the best fit. Assembly can also be somewhat complicated and time-consuming; therefore, some users might prefer a more straightforward, ready-to-use option.

Pros:

Easy and smooth height adjustments

Ergonomic design

Spacious work surface

Sturdy and stable construction

Quiet motor

Cons:

Higher price point

May not cater to customized requirements

Assembly can be complicated and time-consuming

Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk

The Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk is a versatile and sturdy workstation designed to promote a healthier work environment, earning a rating of 4 out of 5.

Key Stats:

Height range: 23.6″ – 49.2″ (adjustable)

Load capacity: 250 lbs

Programmable memory settings: 4

Reasons to Buy:

The ergonomic design of the Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk encourages movement between sitting and standing, providing numerous health benefits, such as improved posture and reduced back pain. The desk’s programmable memory settings allow for up to four personalized height preferences, making it perfect for shared workspaces or accommodating multiple users. Furthermore, its 250 lbs load capacity offers ample support for your computer, accessories, and other essentials, while its straightforward assembly process means you’ll be up and running in no time.

Reasons Not to Buy:

However, there are a few downsides to the Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk. One possible concern is its higher price range compared to other competing standing desks, which might not suit every budget. Additionally, the lack of built-in cable management could result in a cluttered workspace. Lastly, although the height adjustment mechanism is generally smooth and quiet, some users might find it slower than desired.

Pros:

Ergonomic design encourages healthier work habits

Ample 250 lbs load capacity

4 programmable height settings for personalized comfort

Straightforward assembly

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some competitors

No built-in cable management system

Height adjustment speed may be slow for some users

BUNOEM L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk

The BUNOEM L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk is a versatile and efficient workspace solution, earning a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key stats:

Height adjustable range: 27.6″ – 47.3″

Desktop size: 55.1″ x 63″ (L-shaped)

Weight capacity: 220 lbs

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the BUNOEM L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk include its high-quality construction and smooth electric lifting system, which facilitate seamless transitions from sitting to standing positions throughout the day. The spacious L-shaped design offers ample work surface and fits effortlessly into any corner, making it perfect for maximizing office or home workspace. Additionally, the desk’s sturdy steel frame ensures stability and durability, allowing users to confidently place their devices and equipment on the surface without fear of collapse.

Reasons to not buy:

On the other hand, reasons to not buy the BUNOEM L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk are primarily related to cost and assembly. The desk’s price point may not be suitable for those on a tight budget, and its assembly process is somewhat complicated, with customers potentially requiring an extra set of hands to complete it. Additionally, the desk’s weight capacity of 220 lbs might be insufficient for those who require more robust support for multiple heavy-duty devices or equipment.

Pros:

Smooth electric height adjustment

Spacious L-shaped design maximizes workspace

Sturdy steel frame for durability and stability

Cons:

Higher price point may not be suitable for all budgets

Complicated assembly process

220 lbs weight capacity may be limiting for users with very heavy equipment

ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

The ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk is a versatile and ergonomic workstation solution, earning a solid 4 out of 5 rating.

Key stats:

Height range: 28.3″ to 47.3″ (adjustable)

Weight capacity: 154 lbs

Dimensions: 44″ x 24″ (desktop size)

Reasons to buy:

Equipped with reliable electric motors, the ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk enables users to quickly and effortlessly switch between sitting and standing positions. The minimalistic design, with a sleek desktop and sturdy metal frame, is both stylish and functional, making it suitable for various spaces. The desk offers ample work surface and can support up to 154 lbs, making it perfect for accommodating multiple monitors, gadgets, and accessories.

Reasons to not buy:

The ErGear desk’s electric motor system may require maintenance over time and can be slightly noisy while in operation. Additionally, while suitable for most users, the height range (28.3″ to 47.3″) may not provide enough adjustability for extremely tall or short individuals. It also lacks additional features, such as built-in storage or cable management systems, that could be found in competing products.

Pros:

Easy electric height adjustment

Sturdy and durable construction

Sufficient weight capacity for various equipment

Minimalistic design suits most spaces

Cons:

Electric motors may need maintenance and can be noisy

Height range may not be adequate for some users

Lacks extra features like built-in storage or cable management

FLEXISPOT Q8 55″ Standing Desk

The Flexispot Q8 55″ Standing Desk is a versatile and well-designed solution for those looking to improve their work ergonomics, earning a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key Stats:

Desk dimensions: 55″ x 27.6″ x 28.3″-47.6″ (L x W x H)

Weight capacity: 154 lbs

Adjustment speed: 1 inch/second

Reasons to Buy:

The Flexispot Q8 55″ Standing Desk has sufficient space for your working setup, effortlessly accommodating two monitors, keyboards, and other accessories. With a 154-pound weight capacity, this desk can support most modern workspace equipment without struggling. It features an easy-to-use electric motor with a speed of 1-inch/second for smooth and quick height adjustment, allowing users to transition between sitting and standing positions seamlessly. The durable construction and sturdy materials ensure longevity, all while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing design that can fit effortlessly into any office or home workspace.

Reasons Not to Buy:

While the Flexispot Q8 55″ Standing Desk offers an array of benefits, it might not be the ideal fit for users on a tight budget, as it comes at a higher price point compared to some other standing desk options in the market. Additionally, this desk is slightly heavy, which could make transportation and installation more challenging for some.

Pros:

Spacious 55″ desktop

154-pound weight capacity

Electric motor with quick height adjustment

Durable construction and materials

Aesthetically pleasing design

Cons:

Higher price point compared to other options

Heavy for transportation and installation

VIVO Electric Standing Desk

The VIVO Electric Standing Desk is a versatile and durable workspace solution that gets a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key Stats:

Height adjustable range: 29.5″ to 49.6″

Desk dimensions: 59″ x 23.6″

Weight capacity: 176 lbs

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the VIVO Electric Standing Desk include its sturdy construction, smooth and quiet height adjustments, and a large workspace that can accommodate multiple monitors and other office essentials. The programmable settings also allow users to save their preferred height positions, making it convenient for people who often switch between sitting and standing during their workday. Additionally, this standing desk is designed to improve posture and alleviate discomfort from prolonged sitting, promoting a healthy work environment.

Reasons to not buy:

Reasons to not buy the VIVO Electric Standing Desk may involve its higher price point, which might not be suitable for budget-conscious individuals. The assembly process can be time-consuming and might require assistance, which could be a deterrent for some users. Moreover, there have been reports of the control panel malfunctioning over time, although these cases seem to be rare.

Pros:

Sturdy construction

Quiet and smooth height adjustments

Large workspace

Programmable settings for user convenience

Enhances posture and reduces discomfort from prolonged sitting

Cons:

Higher price point

Time-consuming assembly

Occasional control panel malfunctions

Table Overview

Desk Model

Key Features

Price Range

Flexispot E7 Pro Plus

Motorized height adjustment

$$$

Furmax Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Smooth height adjustment

$$

FEZIBO Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Dual motor system

$$$

Radlove Electric Standing Desk

Programmable presets

$$$

FLEXISPOT Electric Standing Desk

Spacious work surface

$$

Sweetcrispy Electric Standing Desk

Cable management system

$$$

BUNOEM L-Shaped Electric Standing Desk

L-shaped design

$$$

ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

Sturdy construction

$$$

FLEXISPOT Q8 55″ Standing Desk

Quick and quiet adjustment

$$$

VIVO Electric Standing Desk

Ergonomic design

$$$

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the benefits of using a standing desk?

A: Standing desks offer numerous benefits, including improved posture, reduced back and neck pain, increased energy levels, and enhanced productivity. Standing while working promotes better blood circulation and can help combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

Q: Can I switch between sitting and standing while using a standing desk?

A: Yes, most standing desks are adjustable, allowing you to switch between sitting and standing positions effortlessly. Look for desks with smooth height adjustment mechanisms and programmable presets for added convenience.

Q: How do I choose the right size of the standing desk for my needs?

A: Consider the available space in your workstation and the amount of work surface you require. Measure the dimensions of your office area and ensure that the standing desk fits comfortably without obstructing movement. Additionally, take into account the width and depth of the desk to accommodate your work essentials.

Q: Are standing desks difficult to assemble?

A: The level of difficulty in assembling a standing desk can vary depending on the model. However, most manufacturers provide detailed instructions and necessary tools to facilitate the assembly process. It is recommended to follow the instructions carefully or seek professional assistance if needed.

Q: Can I use my existing office chair with a standing desk?

A: Yes, you can continue using your existing office chair with a standing desk. However, it is important to ensure that the chair is adjustable and provides proper ergonomic support for when you choose to sit. Alternatively, some standing desks offer adjustable desk converters that allow you to convert your existing desk into a standing one.

Conclusion

Investing in a standing desk can significantly improve your work experience, productivity, and overall well-being. In our comprehensive review of the best standing desks of 2023, we have highlighted top-notch options that excel in terms of features, performance, and user feedback. Whether you prioritize motorized height adjustment, ergonomic design, or sturdy construction, there is a standing desk on our list to meet your requirements. Evaluate your specific needs and preferences, and choose the standing desk that fits seamlessly into your workspace, promoting a healthier and more productive work routine. Discover the best desks of 2023

The post Best Standing Desks of 2023 appeared first on ReadWrite.