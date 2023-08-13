Best Mini Fridge for Semi Trucks in 2023

Many companies featured on ReadWrite partner with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and in-depth research determine how products may be selected and ranked. Learn more about how we make money.

Welcome to our guide on the best mini fridges for semi trucks in 2023. Whether you’re a long-haul trucker or a frequent traveler, having a reliable and efficient mini fridge in your truck can make life on the road much more convenient.

In this article, we’ll explore top-rated mini fridges specifically designed for semi trucks, considering their capacity, power source, cooling system, and dimensions. With our comprehensive review, you’ll be able to make an informed decision and find the perfect mini fridge to meet your needs.

Review Process

To determine the best mini fridges for semi trucks, we conducted extensive research, considering factors such as customer reviews, product specifications, and expert recommendations. We analyzed various models available in the market, focusing on their capacity, power source, cooling system, and dimensions. By comparing these key features, we identified the top mini fridges that offer optimal performance, durability, and functionality for semi truck use.

Smad Propane Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The Smad Propane Mini Fridge for Semi Trucks is a versatile and compact refrigerator designed for on-the-go cooling, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Dimensions: 15.8″ W x 17.7″ D x 26.3″ H

Capacity: 43 quarts (40 liters)

Power Source: Propane, 110V, or 12V DC

Reasons to Buy:

The Smad Propane Mini Fridge is a great option for those who spend a lot of time in semi-trucks as it offers ultimate convenience with its three power source options, allowing seamless transition between propane, 110V, or 12V DC. Its compact size fits into small spaces without taking up too much room and offers a decent capacity of 43 quarts, suitable for carrying essential food and drink items. This fridge is also energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, making it a sustainable choice for many semi-truck drivers.

Reasons to Not Buy:

Some potential drawbacks include its relatively limited storage capacity, which might not be suitable for those who require more space for cooling. Additionally, it may be more expensive than comparable models on the market, deterring budget-conscious buyers. Lastly, some buyers may find the fridge’s external cooling fan to be somewhat noisy, which may be distracting or annoying in confined semi-truck cabins.

Pros:

Compact and portable design

Three power source options (Propane, 110V, and 12V DC)

Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

Suitable for on-the-go cooling needs

Cons:

Limited storage capacity compared to larger models

Higher price point than some comparable products

External cooling fan may be noisy

Techomey Semi Truck Mini Fridge

The Techomey Semi Truck Mini Fridge is a convenient and practical addition to any trucker’s cabin, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key stats:

Capacity: 15 Liters (3.96 gallons)

Temperature Range: 30°F to 50°F

Power Source: 12V DC or 110V AC

Reasons to buy:

For truckers and long-distance travelers who need easy access to food and beverages, the Techomey Semi Truck Mini Fridge is an excellent investment. Its compact size, 15-liter capacity, and adjustable temperature range make it perfect for keeping snacks and drinks cold during long hauls. The dual power source compatibility allows it to be used not only in a truck cabin but also at home or in the office, providing versatility. And, high-quality materials and a durable compressor ensure long-lasting functionality.

Reasons not to buy:

On the other hand, the Techomey Semi Truck Mini Fridge might not be suitable for some. The 15-liter capacity may not be enough for those who require more storage space for their perishables. Also, while its compact size is great for truck cabins, it might not be the best option for larger vehicles or larger spaces. And finally, at higher price points, there are likely other mini fridges on the market with more advanced features and larger capacities.

Pros:

Compact size, ideal for truck cabins

Dual power source compatibility

Adjusts temperature from 30°F to 50°F

Durable compressor and high-quality materials

Cons:

15-liter capacity may be insufficient for some

Not suitable for larger vehicles or more spacious settings

Other mini fridges with more advanced features may be available at similar or higher price points

Smad No Noise Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The Smad No Noise Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a compact and efficient cooling solution for truckers, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

12V/24V power connection, suitable for most semi truck power sources

1.4 cu ft (40L) storage capacity, perfect for small spaces

No noise operation, ensuring a quiet and comfortable driving environment

Reasons to Buy:

The Smad No Noise Mini Fridge is an excellent addition to any semi truck, providing a convenient way to store food and beverages during long hauls. The fridge’s compact size makes it easy to fit in tight spaces within the truck’s cabin, while the noiseless operation ensures that truckers can rest peacefully without any disturbance. The 12V/24V power compatibility caters to most semi trucks’ electrical requirements, making installation a breeze. Its 1.4 cu ft storage capacity offers ample space for keeping essential food items cold and fresh, ensuring that drivers have access to nutritious meals on the go.

Reasons to Not Buy:

Some customers might find the price on the higher side for a mini fridge, especially when budget options are available on the market. The 1.4 cu ft storage capacity might also not be sufficient for drivers who want to keep a lot of items refrigerated. In addition, while the fridge offers 12V/24V compatibility, some customers may experience issues with power consumption, causing the fridge to underperform or require additional modifications to their truck’s electrical system.

Pros:

Compact size, ideal for fitting in semi truck cabins

Noiseless operation for restful breaks

Compatible with most semi truck power sources (12V/24V)

1.4 cu ft storage capacity for essential food items

Cons:

Price may be too high for budget-conscious customers

Storage capacity may not suffice for those needing to store numerous items

Potential issues with power consumption and compatibility with certain truck models

BLACK+DECKER BCRK17B Mini Fridge

The BLACK+DECKER BCRK17B Mini Fridge is a compact and sleek appliance, perfect for small spaces, earning a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key stats:

Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

Dimensions: 18.5 x 17.5 x 19.7 inches

Weight: 33.1 pounds

Reasons to buy:

With its space-saving design, the BLACK+DECKER BCRK17B Mini Fridge is ideal for dorm rooms, offices, and small apartments. It offers efficient cooling with adjustable thermostat control, and its reversible door and leveling legs provide flexibility in placement options. The BCRK17B model also features a convenient removable shelf for customized storage, making it perfect for keeping snacks and beverages cool and readily accessible.

Reasons to not buy:

Though this mini fridge offers great benefits, it might not be suitable for those requiring a larger storage capacity or a freezer compartment. Additionally, some users have reported occasional issues with temperature consistency, and it may not be as energy-efficient as some other models on the market.

Pros:

Compact size great for small spaces

Adjustable thermostat control

Reversible door and leveling legs for flexible placement

Removable shelf for customized storage

Cons:

Limited storage capacity compared to full-size refrigerators

No freezer compartment

Potential issues with temperature consistency

May not be as energy-efficient as other models Overall, the BLACK+DECKER BCRK17B Mini Fridge is an excellent option for those seeking a compact and versatile cooling solution with modest storage needs.

ICECO VL90 ProD Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The ICECO VL90 ProD Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a versatile, high-performing compact refrigerator that earns a solid 4.5 out of 5.

Key Stats:

Storage Capacity: 90L (3.17 cubic feet)

Voltage: 12/24V DC and 110-240V AC

Temperature Range: -18°C to 10°C (0°F to 50°F)

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the ICECO VL90 ProD Mini Fridge include its impressive temperature range, making it ideal for keeping not just beverages cool but even for freezing food items. With an all-in-one portable design, it can be powered by a 12/24V DC socket in your vehicle or through 110-240V AC at home or office. The fridge’s robust build, efficient SECOP compressor, and 3-stage car battery protection system make it a reliable and valuable addition for long trips in semi-trucks, RVs, or any outdoor adventures.

Reasons to not buy:

Reasons to not buy the product may involve its price, which might be considered steep by some potential buyers. Additionally, the size and dimensions might not be a perfect fit in certain spaces or in smaller vehicles, limiting the convenience of its usage. Another potential drawback is its weight, making it difficult for some users to place or move the fridge without assistance.

Pros:

Wide temperature range

Dual voltage compatibility (12/24V DC and 110-240V AC)

Durable construction with a reliable SECOP compressor

3-stage car battery protection system

Large storage capacity despite its compact size

Cons:

Potentially high price point

Limited suitability for specific spaces or smaller vehicles

Heavier than other portable fridges, making it difficult to move for some users

RecPro Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The RecPro Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a reliable, compact, and efficient appliance that deserves a solid 4 out of 5 stars as an essential addition to any trucker’s living space.

Key Stats:

Capacity: 49 liters (1.7 cubic feet)

Temperature Range: 32°F to 50°F (0°C to 10°C)

Dimensions: 16.5″ W x 16.5″ D x 20.75″ H

Reasons to Buy:

The RecPro Mini Fridge is perfect for keeping your refreshments, snacks, and other perishable items conveniently chilled during long trips. It ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it an ideal addition to any semi-truck cab without causing any disturbance. With its compact size and sleek design, it fits seamlessly into smaller spaces without sacrificing any quality in terms of cooling performance. With an adjustable thermostat, you can easily regulate the internal temperature according to your needs. Strongly built, this fridge promises durability and longevity for a hassle-free travel experience.

Reasons to not Buy:

While the RecPro Mini Fridge offers excellent functionality, one potential downside is its slightly higher price point as compared to similar products in the market. Another key issue is that it doesn’t have an automatic defrost system, which may require manual intervention occasionally. Furthermore, the fridge may not hold up to the demands of truckers with an extensive need for storage space, making them look for more substantial alternatives.

Pros:

Energy-efficient and quiet operation

Compact and sleek design

Adjustable thermostat

Sturdy construction

Cons:

Higher price compared to similar products

No automatic defrost system

Limited storage capacity for extensive needs

RCA RFR321 Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The RCA RFR321 Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a compact and efficient refrigerator perfect for on-the-go truckers, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

3.2 cubic feet of storage space

Includes a freezer compartment with an adjustable thermostat

Energy Star Certified

Reasons to buy:

This mini fridge is a great investment for truckers who spend long hours on the road and need a reliable place to store their food and beverages. The 3.2 cubic feet of storage space, including a freezer compartment, offers ample room for essentials. Its adjustable thermostat ensures that your items are kept at the ideal temperature. The energy efficiency of this fridge, given its Energy Star certification, also makes it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice.

Reasons to not buy:

While this mini fridge is designed for trucks, it may not fit comfortably in all truck cab models, so be sure to measure your space before purchasing. Additionally, the fridge’s compressor can be somewhat loud when it’s running, which could be an issue for those who require a quieter environment.

Pros:

Compact design suitable for semi trucks

Ample storage space with freezer compartment

Adjustable thermostat for temperature control

Energy Star certified for efficiency

Cons:

Might not fit in all truck models

Compressor can be noisy

AstroAI Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The AstroAI Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a versatile and compact cooling solution, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key Stats:

Capacity: 9 liters (12 cans)

Temperature Range: Cools down to 32°F (0°C) below ambient temperature or warms up to 150°F (66°C)

Power source: 12V DC and 110V AC power adapters included

Reasons to Buy:

The AstroAI Mini Fridge is a great addition to any semi truck, providing a convenient way to keep food and beverages cool or warm during long drives. Its compact size allows for easy placement in confined spaces, while the 9-liter capacity is spacious enough to accommodate various items. The appliance boasts of an efficient cooling and heating system that quickly reaches the desired temperature, with its dual voltage options allowing for versatile use in different settings. Moreover, the AstroAI Mini Fridge is energy-efficient and features a removable shelf for improved organization and easy cleaning.

Reasons Not to Buy:

Although the AstroAI Mini Fridge offers numerous benefits, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The capacity of the fridge may not be sufficient for those who require storage for larger quantities of food and beverages. Additionally, it may not maintain the ideal temperature if exposed to extreme outdoor temperatures. Lastly, the fridge may produce some noise while operating, which might be a concern for light sleepers during overnight stays in the truck cabin.

Pros:

Compact size suitable for semi trucks

Efficient cooling and heating system

Dual voltage options for versatility

Energy-efficient operation

Removable shelf for easy organization and cleaning

Cons:

Limited capacity may not be suitable for all users

May struggle to maintain temperature in extreme conditions

Potential noise during operation

EUHOMY 12 Volt Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The EUHOMY 12 Volt Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a convenient and highly functional cooling solution for long-haul drivers, receiving a rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Key stats:

Capacity: 46 Liters

Dimensions: 23.1″x13.4″x19.3″

Energy efficiency: Energy Star Rated

Reasons to buy:

This 12-volt refrigerator is perfect for semi-truck drivers who spend long hours on the road and need easy access to fresh food and cold beverages. It offers a generous storage capacity of 46 liters, which enables you to stock up on meals and snacks for extended trips. Its compact design and silent operation make it ideal for small spaces, and the Energy Star rating ensures that it won’t consume excessive power. Its temperature control is highly impressive, ranging from -4°F to 50°F, allowing you to store a wide variety of food items.

Reasons not to buy:

While the EUHOMY 12 Volt Mini Fridge offers numerous advantages, it might not be suitable for those on a tight budget, as the price is slightly higher compared to similar models at this size. Additionally, the portable nature of this fridge may not be suitable for those looking for a more permanent solution at home or an office break room.

Pros:

Generous storage capacity for its size

Energy Star rating for efficient power consumption

Wide temperature control range

Compact design is perfect for truck drivers

Silent operation

Cons:

Slightly expensive compared to competitors’ devices

Not meant for more permanent settings (home or office)

Whynter FM-85G Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

The Whynter FM-85G Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a versatile and well-designed portable refrigerator/freezer, perfect for long haul truckers and receiving an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key stats:

Capacity: 85-quart (80 liters)

Temperature Range: -8°F to 50°F (-22°C to 10°C)

Power Source: 12V/24V DC and 110V AC

Reasons to buy:

Investing in the Whynter FM-85G Mini Fridge for Semi Truck is a great idea for long-distance drivers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts due to its large capacity, adjustable temperature settings, and compatibility with both DC and AC power sources. The tough, insulated construction ensures your food and drinks remain at the desired temperature for extended periods, while the energy-saving LED light allows easy visibility in low-light conditions. The removable wire basket makes organizing your items a breeze, and the included AC and DC power cords provide you with the ability to use the fridge both inside and outside of your truck.

Reasons to not buy:

Some customers may find the Whynter FM-85G Mini Fridge to be too pricey, especially considering that it is an appliance solely for portable use. Additionally, the size and weight of this mini fridge may not be advantageous for those with limited space in their trucks. Lastly, the lack of an auto shut-off feature could cause battery drainage if you accidentally forget to turn the fridge off when the truck engine is not running.

Pros:

Large 85-quart capacity

Adjustable temperature settings

Compatible with DC and AC power sources

Durable and well-insulated construction

LED interior light for easy visibility

Removable wire basket for organization

Cons:

May be considered expensive for some customers

Size and weight may not suit people with limited space in their truck

No auto shut-off feature to prevent battery drainage

Table Overview

Mini Fridge Model

Capacity

Power Source

Cooling System

Dimensions (inches)

Smad Propane Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

1.4 cu ft

Propane

Absorption

15.8 x 17.7 x 19.7

Techomey Semi Truck Mini Fridge

26L

12V DC

Thermoelectric

16.5 x 9.8 x 13

Smad No Noise Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

2.3 cu ft

110V AC/12V DC

Compressor

18.9 x 19.7 x 24.8

BLACK+DECKER BCRK17B Mini Fridge

1.7 cu ft

120V AC

Compressor

18.5 x 17.5 x 19.7

ICECO VL90 ProD Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

88L

12V DC

Compressor

25.7 x 18.11 x 18.11

RecPro Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

3.6 cu ft

12V DC

Compressor

19 x 18.5 x 33.5

RCA RFR321 Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

3.2 cu ft

12V DC

Compressor

17.5 x 18.5 x 32.8

AstroAI Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

4L

12V DC

Thermoelectric

9.45 x 6.89 x 10.04

EUHOMY 12 Volt Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

15L

12V DC

Thermoelectric

15 x 10.24 x 11.22

Whynter FM-85G Mini Fridge for Semi Truck

85 quarts

12V/24V DC, AC

Compressor

18.25 x 28.1 x 23.5

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q. What capacity should I look for in a mini fridge for a semi truck?

A: The capacity you need depends on your personal requirements. Consider the amount of storage space you need for your food and beverages while on the road. Mini fridges for semi trucks typically range from 1.4 cu ft to 85 quarts.

Q. Which power source is suitable for a mini fridge in a semi truck?

A: Power sources for mini fridges in semi trucks include 12V DC, 24V DC, 120V AC, and even propane options. Choose a power source that aligns with the available electrical outlets or power options in your truck.

Q. What cooling systems are used in mini fridges for semi trucks?

A: Common cooling systems in mini fridges for semi trucks include absorption, compressor, and thermoelectric. Each system has its own advantages and efficiency levels. Consider your specific cooling needs and power availability before making a decision.

Q. What are the dimensions to consider for a mini fridge in a semi truck?

A: Dimensions are crucial to ensure the mini fridge fits properly in your semi truck cabin. Pay attention to the width, height, and depth of the fridge to ensure it fits in the available space without hindering your movement or blocking other important features in the truck cabin.

Conclusion:

Having a reliable mini fridge in your semi truck can greatly enhance your travel experience, allowing you to keep food and beverages fresh while on the road. After careful research and analysis, we have identified the top mini fridges for semi trucks in 2023. These fridges offer varying capacities, power sources, cooling systems, and dimensions to suit different needs and preferences. Consider the specific requirements of your truck and choose a mini fridge that provides the right combination of features for your convenience and enjoyment during your journeys.

Remember, the best mini fridge for a semi truck is one that meets your storage needs, fits in the available space, operates efficiently with the available power source, and offers durability for long-lasting performance. Safe travels and happy refrigeration!

Discover the best mini fridges of 2023

The post Best Mini Fridge for Semi Trucks in 2023 appeared first on ReadWrite.