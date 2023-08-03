Best Gun Safe of 2023

Many companies featured on ReadWrite partner with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and in-depth research determine how products may be selected and ranked. Learn more about how we make money.

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on the best gun safes of 2023. Whether you are a firearms enthusiast, a responsible gun owner, or simply looking to secure your weapons, choosing the right gun safe is of utmost importance. In this article, we have carefully selected and evaluated a range of gun safes based on their features, reliability, and overall performance.

Our aim is to provide you with valuable insights to help you make an informed decision when it comes to protecting your firearms and ensuring the safety of your loved ones. Let’s dive into our review process and explore the top gun safes of 2023.

Review Process

In order to determine the best gun safes of 2023, we conducted a comprehensive review process that involved assessing various key factors. We evaluated each gun safe based on their security features, capacity, construction, ease of access, and price range. Here’s a breakdown of our review process and the questions we asked:

Security Features: We examined the security features of each gun safe, including the type of lock used. We considered whether the safes featured biometric locks, digital keypads, or traditional key locks. Our goal was to identify safes that offered reliable and robust security measures to prevent unauthorized access to firearms.

Capacity: We assessed the storage capacity of the gun safes to determine how many pistols or rifles they could accommodate. We considered the number of firearms each safe could hold and the overall storage space available. This allowed us to recommend safes that catered to various needs, whether for a small handgun collection or multiple long guns.

Construction and Durability: We carefully examined the construction and durability of each gun safe. We analyzed the materials used, such as steel or reinforced alloys, to assess their sturdiness and resistance to tampering or unauthorized entry. Our aim was to recommend safes that provided reliable and long-lasting protection for firearms.

Ease of Access: We considered how quickly and easily the gun safes could be accessed, especially during emergencies. We examined features such as fingerprint scanners, quick-access keypads, or biometric locks to determine the ease and speed of entry. We aimed to recommend safes that strike a balance between security and quick accessibility when needed.

Price Range: We took into account the price range of the gun safes to provide options for different budgets. We evaluated the value for money offered by each safe, considering their features and overall quality. Our goal was to recommend safes that provided excellent security and performance at various price points.

By considering these factors and conducting in-depth research and analysis, we were able to identify the top gun safes of 2023 that excel in terms of security, capacity, durability, ease of access, and affordability.

awesafe Gun Safe

The Awesafe Gun Safe is a reliable and secure storage solution for firearms, earning a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key stats:

Dimensions: 11.49 x 9.17 x 3.54 inches (LxWxH)

Weight: 4 kilograms (approx. 8.82 pounds)

Lock type: Biometric fingerprint scanner + keypad + manual key

Reasons to buy:

The Awesafe Gun Safe offers a myriad of security features that will ensure the safety of your firearms from unauthorized access. The biometric fingerprint scanner, digital keypad, and manual key lock provide three different methods of access to cater to user preference. Constructed from high-quality steel, the safe is designed to resist tampering and forced entry. With its compact size and pre-drilled holes, the safe can be easily concealed and installed in various locations, making it an ideal choice for any gun owner who values both security and accessibility.

Reasons not to buy:

While the Awesafe Gun Safe offers impressive security features, the compact size of the safe may not be suitable for those with larger firearms or multiple guns to store. This safe is not fireproof, which could be a concern for those wishing to protect their firearms from fire incidents. Additionally, some users may experience issues with the fingerprint scanner functionality, as it may not always unlock on the first try, creating a potential inconvenience in emergency situations.

Pros:

Multiple locking mechanisms: biometric, keypad, and key

Tamper-resistant steel construction

Easy to conceal and install

Portable and compact size

Cons:

Not suitable for larger firearms or multiple guns

Not fireproof

Possible issues with fingerprint scanner reliability

BILLCONCH Gun Safe for Pistols

The BILLCONCH Gun Safe for Pistols is a reliable and secure storage solution for firearms, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key Stats:

Biometric fingerprint scanner with a high success rate

Heavy-duty steel construction for maximum durability

Adjustable interior LED light for easy access in dark conditions

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the BILLCONCH Gun Safe for Pistols include its state-of-the-art biometric fingerprint scanner, which ensures quick and secure access to the owner. The heavy-duty steel construction ensures the safe’s durability and resilience against tampering or theft, thus providing peace of mind for the firearm owner. Additionally, the adjustable interior LED light allows for easy access to the safe even in low light situations, making this safe incredibly practical for various settings.

Reasons to not buy:

Reasons to not buy the product may involve the safe’s overall size and weight. Potential buyers with limited space or those who require a portable storage solution may find the BILLCONCH Gun Safe too large and heavy for their requirements. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner, while efficient, may be seen by some potential customers as overly advanced and unnecessary, leading to concerns about potential technical issues.

Pros:

Quick and secure access with biometric fingerprint scanner

Strong and durable steel construction

Convenient interior LED light for easy access

Cons:

Larger size and heavier weight may be unsuitable for some users

Concerns about potential technical issues with biometric scanner

ONNAIS IRON SE Biometric Gun Safe

The ONNAIS IRON SE Biometric Gun Safe is a reliable and secure storage solution for firearms, earning a notable 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Quick and accurate biometric scanner

Stores up to 20 fingerprints

Tamper-proof design with pry-resistant bars

Reasons to buy:

The ONNAIS IRON SE Biometric Gun Safe provides top-notch security for firearms with its highly accurate biometric scanner and tamper-proof design. It can store multiple fingerprint profiles, allowing trusted users to access their weapons in a matter of seconds. Despite its compact dimensions, it features sturdy construction with pry-resistant bars, ensuring that your firearms are safe from unauthorized users. Additionally, the ONNAIS IRON SE is relatively affordable, making it a worthy investment for gun owners seeking advanced security features.

Reasons to not buy:

One reason to consider not purchasing the ONNAIS IRON SE Biometric Gun Safe is its limited storage capacity, which may not adequately accommodate larger firearm collections. Additionally, some users may prefer a more traditional lock-and-key mechanism or a combination lock system over biometrics for personal reasons.

Pros:

Highly accurate and fast biometric scanner

Tamper-proof design provides unrivaled security

Accommodates multiple user fingerprint profiles

Relatively affordable for the security features provided

Cons:

Limited storage capacity may not suit larger collections

Biometric system might not appeal to users who prefer more traditional locking mechanisms

BILL CONCH Biometric Gun Safe

The BILL CONCH Biometric Gun Safe is a state-of-the-art and secure solution for firearms storage, earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Quick biometric access with less than 0.1-second response time

Sturdy 16-gauge carbon steel construction with a corrosion-resistant finish

Large storage capacity, holding up to 3 handguns comfortably

Reasons to Buy:

The BILL CONCH Biometric Gun Safe offers exceptional security and reliability for gun owners. With its advanced biometric fingerprint scanner, quick access is ensured in times of emergency, while keeping unauthorized users out. The 16-gauge carbon steel construction and corrosion-resistant finish ensure durability and long-lasting protection for your firearms. Additionally, the safe’s large storage capacity can accommodate multiple handguns, making it a versatile and valuable investment for gun owners.

Reasons to Not Buy:

Despite its many strengths, the BILL CONCH Biometric Gun Safe might not be suitable for those seeking a budget-friendly option, as its premium features come at a higher price point. Furthermore, its reliance on biometric technology may be a drawback for individuals who prefer traditional key or combination lock mechanisms.

Pros:

Advanced biometric fingerprint scanner for quick, secure access

Durable and sturdy construction

Large storage capacity for multiple firearms

Corrosion-resistant finish

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some competitors

May not suit those who prefer traditional lock mechanisms

RPNB Gun Safe

The RPNB Gun Safe is a reliable and secure gun storage solution with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Biometric fingerprint sensor allowing quick and secure access

Solid steel construction with tamper-proof locking system

Can hold up to two standard handguns or one larger pistol with extra ammunition

Reasons to Buy:

The RPNB Gun Safe offers a quick access biometric fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience. Built with solid steel construction and a tamper-proof locking system, this safe is perfect for keeping your firearms secure and out of reach from unauthorized users. Its compact design allows for discreet storage in various locations such as under the bed or in a closet, while the capacity to hold up to two standard handguns or one larger pistol with extra ammunition ensures that you have ample room to store your firearms safely.

Reasons to Not Buy:

The fingerprint sensor may not work flawlessly for all users, possibly requiring multiple attempts to unlock the safe. Additionally, the safe’s interior may be too small for those with larger firearms or multiple guns and accessories that need to be stored together. Some users may also find the price point to be steep considering the potential issues with the biometric sensor and limited storage space.

Pros:

Quick and secure access with biometric fingerprint sensor

Solid steel construction for added durability

Compact design perfect for discreet storage

Tamper-proof locking system to protect against unauthorized access

Cons:

Fingerprint sensor might not work flawlessly for some users

Limited interior space may not accommodate larger firearms or multiple guns and accessories

Potentially steep price point for those looking for a more budget-friendly option

Langger V Biometric Slider Handgun Gun Safe

The Langger V Biometric Slider Handgun Gun Safe is a reliable and efficient safety solution for firearm owners, deserving a solid 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key Stats:

Biometric fingerprint scanner with a 99.99% recognition rate

Accommodates up to 20 fingerprints for multiple users

Solid steel construction with reinforced locking mechanisms

Reasons to Buy:

The Langger V Biometric Slider Handgun Gun Safe offers an excellent combination of convenience, security, and durability. Its biometric fingerprint scanner ensures quick access, with a 99.99% recognition rate and the ability to store up to 20 fingerprints. The solid steel construction and reinforced locking mechanisms ensure your firearms are safe from unauthorized access, giving you peace of mind. Additionally, the compact design allows for easy portability and discreet storage, making it ideal for home, office, or travel use.

Reasons to Not Buy:

Although the Langger V Biometric Slider Handgun Gun Safe is an impressive safety solution, it may not be ideal for everyone. Users with larger firearm collections will find its small size limiting, accommodating only one or two handguns. Additionally, those who prefer traditional dial or combination locks may not be comfortable with the biometric fingerprint system, and potential mistakes in fingerprint recognition, despite its high accuracy rate, could delay critical access during emergencies.

Pros:

Quick and easy biometric access

Can store up to 20 fingerprints for multiple users

Solid steel construction for enhanced security

Compact sizing for discreet storage

Cons:

Limited capacity (one or two handguns)

Reliance on biometric system could cause delays in emergencies

Might not be suitable for users who prefer traditional locks

Atripark 10-12 Rifle Gun Safe

The Atripark 10-12 Rifle Gun Safe is a reliable and sturdy safe for firearm storage that provides security and peace of mind, earning it a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Key stats:

Storage capacity: 10-12 long guns

Steel construction: 14-gauge steel with a 5mm door

Locking mechanism: Combination or biometric locking options available

Reasons to buy:

The Atripark 10-12 Rifle Gun Safe offers a spacious storage capacity, allowing users to store up to 10-12 long guns securely. Built with high-quality 14-gauge steel and a thick 5mm door, this safe is designed to keep firearms protected from unauthorized access, theft, and damage. It comes with the option of a combination or biometric locking mechanism, providing users with the convenience of choosing their preferred level of security. In addition, the safe features a durable powder coat finish, adjustable shelves, and a deluxe door organizer, providing versatility in storage and ensuring that firearms and other valuables remain organized.

Reasons to not buy:

Even though the Atripark 10-12 Rifle Gun Safe offers adequate security features, it may not be suitable for those who need a larger storage capacity for their firearm collection. Moreover, this gun safe may be too heavy or bulky for those with limited space or who require easy transportation of their safe. Lastly, the price of this safe can be relatively high for budget-conscious buyers, making it important to consider the cost before purchasing.

Pros:

Spacious storage capacity for 10-12 long guns

Strong construction with 14-gauge steel and 5mm door

Combination or biometric locking options available

Durable powder coat finish and deluxe door organizer

Cons:

May not be suitable for those with larger firearm collections

Heavy and bulky, making transportation difficult

Price may be a concern for budget-conscious buyers

KAER 2-Gun Safe

The KAER 2-Gun Safe is a reliable and secure storage option for firearms, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

Key stats:

Holds two firearms with the ability to expand for additional storage

Constructed with heavy-duty steel and a tamper-resistant locking system

Comes with pre-drilled holes for easy installation

Reasons to buy:

If you’re a responsible gun owner seeking a secure and convenient storage solution for your firearms, the KAER 2-Gun Safe is an excellent choice. Its heavy-duty steel construction and tamper-resistant locking system ensure that your guns will remain safe and accessible only to authorized users. The safe is also designed to hold two firearms, with expansion options for additional storage, making it a flexible choice for those looking to grow their collection. pre-drilled holes make installing the safe a breeze, providing an added layer of convenience.

Reasons to not buy:

While the KAER 2-Gun Safe offers solid security features, it may not be the best fit for those with a larger collection of firearms or those looking for more advanced technological features, such as biometric access or remote monitoring capabilities. Additionally, its relatively high price point may deter budget-conscious shoppers from making the investment.

Pros:

Secure, heavy-duty steel construction

Tamper-resistant locking system

Holds two firearms with expansion options

Easy installation with pre-drilled holes

Cons:

May be insufficient for larger firearm collections

Lacks advanced technological features

Higher price point may not be suitable for all budgets

SOULYI Mounted Biometric Gun Safe

The SOULYI Mounted Biometric Gun Safe offers reliable and secure storage for firearms with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Biometric fingerprint scanner with a response time under 2 seconds

Constructed of heavy-duty steel, with anti-pry bars and anti-impact latches

Mounting hardware included for secure installation

Reasons to buy:

The SOULYI Mounted Biometric Gun Safe is an excellent choice for firearm owners who want a secure yet easy-to-access storage solution. The advanced biometric fingerprint scanner ensures only authorized users can access the contents, with an impressively quick response time. The heavy-duty steel construction, along with anti-pry bars and anti-impact latches, provides robust protection against unauthorized entry. Additionally, the included mounting hardware makes it simple to install the safe in a discreet and secure location.

Reasons to not buy:

There are also a few reasons someone might hesitate before purchasing the SOULYI Mounted Biometric Gun Safe. Its biometric feature, while convenient, may also pose issues if the fingerprint scanner malfunctions or fails to recognize authorized fingerprints, potentially leaving the owner without immediate access to their firearm. Additionally, the safe might not be suitable for those who need to store multiple firearms or have concerns about its size and compatibility with their specific firearm.

Pros:

Quick and secure biometric fingerprint scanner

Heavy-duty steel construction for enhanced security

Easy-to-install mounting hardware included

Cons:

Potential for scanner malfunctions or failure to recognize fingerprints

May not be suitable for storing multiple firearms

Size may not be compatible with all firearm types

XDeer S005 Biometric Gun Safe

The XDeer S005 Biometric Gun Safe is a reliable and secure solution for firearm storage, earning a strong 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Key Stats:

Biometric fingerprint scanner with up to 100 fingerprint memory

Steel construction with reinforced locking system

Interior dimensions of 14.5″ x 10.6″ x 10.6″, suitable for multiple firearms

Reasons to buy:

Reasons to buy the XDeer S005 Biometric Gun Safe include its advanced biometric technology, ensuring quick access only to authorized users, and the solid steel construction that provides maximum security against break-ins and theft. With its digital keypad and back-up key, this safe offers multiple entry options to suit users’ preferences. Additionally, its compact size and efficiently designed storage allow for multiple firearms, as well as spare magazines and other accessories.

Reasons to not buy:

However, there are also reasons not to buy the XDeer S005 Biometric Gun Safe, such as its weight, which could be seen as a drawback for those who need a portable option. Furthermore, the need for batteries to power the biometric scanner may cause worry for individuals in search of a more fail-safe security solution.

Pros:

Quick access with biometric technology

Solid steel construction ensures protection against break-ins

Multiple entry options via digital keypad and backup keys

Compact design with ample storage space for firearms and accessories

Cons:

The weight may be perceived as a drawback for those desiring mobility

Dependency on batteries for the biometric scanner might raise concerns for some users

Table Overview

Gun Safe Model

Biometric

Capacity

Lock Type

Price Range ($ – $$$)

awesafe Gun Safe

Yes

1 Pistol

Digital Keypad + Key

$

BILLCONCH Gun Safe for Pistols

Yes

1-2 Pistols

Biometric + Key

$$

ONNAIS IRON SE Biometric Gun Safe

Yes

2 Pistols

Biometric + Digital Keypad

$$

BILL CONCH Biometric Gun Safe

Yes

1-2 Pistols

Biometric + Digital Keypad

$$

RPNB Gun Safe

No

1-2 Pistols

Digital Keypad + Key

$

Langger V Biometric Slider Handgun Gun Safe

Yes

1 Pistol

Biometric + Key

$

Atripark 10-12 Rifle Gun Safe

No

10-12 Rifles

Digital Keypad + Key

$$

KAER 2-Gun Safe

No

2 Rifles

Key

$

SOULYI Mounted Biometric Gun Safe

Yes

1 Pistol

Biometric

$$

XDeer S005 Biometric Gun Safe

Yes

1-2 Pistols

Biometric + Key

$$

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the different types of gun safe locks?

Gun safes can feature various types of locks, including biometric fingerprint scanners, digital keypads, mechanical combination locks, or traditional key locks.

Q: How many firearms can a typical gun safe hold?

The number of firearms a gun safe can hold varies depending on its size and design. Some safes are designed to hold a single handgun, while others can accommodate multiple rifles or pistols.

Q: Are biometric gun safes reliable?

Biometric gun safes use fingerprint recognition technology to provide quick and convenient access. While biometric locks are generally reliable, it is important to choose a high-quality safe with a reputable biometric system to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Q: Can I mount a gun safe to the floor or wall?

Yes, many gun safes offer the option to be securely mounted to the floor or wall. This provides added stability and makes it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to remove or tamper with the safe.

Q: What is the importance of fire resistance in a gun safe?

Fire resistance is crucial in a gun safe as it helps protect firearms and other valuables from damage in case of a fire. A fire-resistant gun safe is designed to withstand high temperatures and keep the contents inside safe from fire-related risks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best gun safes of 2023 offer superior security, ample storage capacity, durable construction, easy access, and affordable pricing. Whether you prioritize advanced biometric locks, spacious interiors, rugged materials, or budget-friendly options, there is a gun safe to suit your needs.

We hope that our comprehensive review process and comparisons have provided valuable insights to assist you in making an informed decision when selecting the best gun safe for your specific requirements.

Stay safe and responsible!

