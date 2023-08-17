Best gifts under $50: 30+ ideas for absolutely everyone

Generating the best affordable gift ideas is an art, much like gift-giving in general. And it’s an art that Mashable shopping experts take very seriously, which is why we’re bringing you these awesome gifts under $50.

To find the perfect gift, think about the “Christmas Party” episode of The Office where Michael insists on doing a Yankee Swap with everyone’s Secret Santa gifts: You don’t want to pull a Michael and go way over the agreed price limit, but you also don’t want to choose a gift that no one actually wants (like Phyllis’ oven mitt). You’ve got to ride that line: cool gift, appropriate cost.

Yes, some people possess an innate talent for finding gifts on a budget. No matter the occasion (anniversary, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day) or recipient (wife, boyfriend, teens, in-laws), they somehow nail it every time — winning the unofficial “best gift-giver” award among those who are lucky to know them.

SEE ALSO:



43 gifts everyone should have on their birthday wish list

Then there are the not-so-intuitive gift-givers who’ve maybe leaned on the same scented candle or gift basket a few too many times. If you can relate, that’s OK! Gift-giving is hard. So, take that Yankee candle out of your shopping cart and check out this gift guide. We’ve found the best gifts under $50 for him, for her, and for every hard-to-please person on your shopping list.

Maybe you’re searching for the perfect Christmas gifts under $50 to woo your Secret Santa. Maybe you need a surprise just-because gift for your sweetheart. Or maybe you’re determined to finally, after a lifetime of trying, find a birthday gift that dad actually wants.

No matter the reason, read on for more than 30 unique gift ideas that strike the perfect balance between a thoughtful gift and an inexpensive gift. All of these under $50 picks are ones that people will actually be happy to receive, including a bunch of products we’ve tested and loved ourselves.