Best gaming deals for August 2023: PlayStation’s big Summer Sale, plus more

UPDATE: Aug. 9, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EDT This list has been updated with the latest and greatest gaming deals across the internet.

Gaming is a pricey hobby to keep up with. Not only are a staggering number of must-play titles released each year, but they’re also expensive. (Yes, games cost $70 now.) That’s why each week, we’re bringing you the best gaming deals we can find, so you can stay in the know about the hottest new games without stressing over video game-induced debt. Whether you’re looking to catch up on your backlog with discounted titles or are hoping to freshen up your setup with some new hardware, we’ve got you covered.

PlayStation deals

Why we like it

Hands-down the best deal from PlayStation’s Summer Sale is $50 off the coveted PlayStation 5. Usually, Sony only discounts console bundles, which almost always come with a higher price tag. This time around, though, you can get just the console itself at just $449.99. If you haven’t picked up a PS5 yet, there’s never been a better time to do it.

PlayStation games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $14.99 $59.99 (save $45)

Dead Space — $55.99 $79.99 (save $25)

Demon’s Souls — $29 $69.99 (save $40.99)

Dying Light 2 — $29.99 $59.99 (save $30)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — $29.39 $69.99 (save $40.60)

God of War Ragnarok — $59.99 $79.99 (save $20)

Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition — $26.99 $89.99 (save $63)

Gran Turismo 7 — $49.69 $69.99 (save $20.30)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! — $41.99 $69.99 (save $28)

Madden NFL 23 — $39.41 $69.99 (save $30.58)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — $29.99 $49.99 (save $20)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — $19.99 $49.99 (save $30)

MLB The Show 23 — $39.89 $69.99 (save $30.10)

A Plague Tale: Requiem — $35.99 $59.99 (save $25)

Resident Evil 2 — $9.99 $39.99 (save $30)

Resident Evil Village — $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — $67.49 $89.99 (save $22.50)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — $19.99 $49.99 (save $30)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

PlayStation hardware and accessories

PlayStation 4 (500GB, pre-owned) — $189.99 $219.99 (save $30)

WD My Passport 2TB External Hard Drive — $69.99 $79.99 (save $10)

Xbox deals

Why we like it

Speaking of awesome console bundle deals: Amazon put the brand-new Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle on sale for $10 off ahead of its annual Prime Day savings event, and it’s still on sale over three weeks later. Yeah, it’s only $10 off, but it’s still pretty impressive for a just-released console bundle starring a highly anticipated game — the standalone game itself hasn’t even gone on sale yet.

Xbox games

Deathloop Deluxe Edition — $19.99 $79.99 (save $60)

Desperados III Deluxe Edition — $19.99 $49.99 (save $30)

Doom — $4.99 $19.99 (save $15)

Doom Eternal — $9.99 $39.99 (save $30)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $9.99 $39.99 (save $30)

Grand Theft Auto V — $19.93 $39.99 (save $20.06)

Hi-Fi Rush — $22.49 $29.99 (save $7.50)

Immortals Fenyx Rising — $10.49 $29.99 (save $19.50)

NBA 2K23 — $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

Prey — $7.49 $29.99 (save $22.50)

Xbox hardware and accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller (Arctic Camo Special Edition) — $64.99 $69.99 (save $5)

Nintendo Switch deals

Why we like it

Meet one of your leading Game of the Year contenders. The record-shattering sequel to 2017’s excellent Breath of the Wild takes Link above and below the expansive Kingdom of Hyrule, with four (highly memeable) new abilities at his disposal on his quest to find Princess Zelda.

Nintendo Switch games

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition — $41.99 $59.99 (save $19)

It Takes Two — $29.99 $39.99 (save $10)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 — $19.49 $29.99 (save $10.50)

Mario Golf: Super Rush — $41.99 $59.99 (save $19)

Mario Party Superstars — $41.99 $59.99 (save $19)

Mario Strikers: Battle League — $41.99 $59.99 (save $19)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak — $39.99 $59.99 (save $20)

Spiritfarer — $7.49 $29.99 (save $22.50)

Stardew Valley — $9.99 $14.99 (save $5)

Tetris Effect: Connected — $19.99 $39.99 (save $20)

Nintendo Switch hardware and accessories

PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch — $9.88 $14.99 (save $5.11)

PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch — $25.49 $34.99 (save $9.50)

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card — $14.99 $34.99 (save $30)

PC gaming deals

Why we like it

Will Greenwald of PCMag (which is owned by Mashable’s publisher, Ziff Davis) gave the Razer Nari Essential Wireless an Editor’s Choice award in his 4/5 review, lauding it as “a budget-friendly wireless gaming headset that will please PC gamers with its powerful audio performance.” Highlights include immersive THX Spatial Audio, cooling gel ear cushions, and a 16-hour battery life. Best Buy has it on sale for $39.99 (or a whopping 60% off), which Amazon has also matched.

PC gaming monitors

Acer 23.8-inch Nitro XF3 Gaming Monitor — $129.99 $229.99 (save $100)

Acer 27-inch Nitro XZ270 Curved Gaming Monitor — $240.95 $329.99 (save $89.04)

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G52A Gaming Monitor — $279.99 $429.99 (save $150)

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey CRG9 QLED Curved Gaming Monitor — $999.99 $1,199.99 (save $200)

PC gaming headsets

Logitech G435 Lightspeed — $29.99 $79.99 (save $50)

Logitech G635 — $59.99 $99.99 (save $40)

Razer Kraken — $49.99 $79.99 (save $30)

PC gaming mice

Logitech G502 Hero — $47.99 $79.99 (save $32)

Razer Basilisk — $99.99 $169.99 (save $70)

SteelSeries Aerox 9 — $110.99 $149.99 (save $39)

PC gaming keyboards

Logitech G 213 Prodigy — $44.99 $69.99 (save $25)

Razer Huntsman Mini — $109.99 $129.99 (save $20)