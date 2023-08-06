Baldur’s Gate 3 is already one of Steam’s biggest games ever

Baldur’s Gate 3 may have only released on August 3, but it’s already one of Steam’s biggest games, clocking up a concurrent user record so high, it’s already cemented itself in Steam’s top ten most played games ever.

The hugely-anticipated sequel – which has been decades in the making – has been breaking its own concurrent record over and over again all weekend (and – this is not an exaggeration – at least six times since I started writing this article).

At the time of writing, Baldur Gate’s 3‘s concurrent Steam peak sits at 809,012, putting it ninth on SteamDB‘s charts of the games with the highest ever concurrent user records and pushing Apex Legends out of the top ten and into eleventh place.

That means that in just three days, Baldur’s Gate 3 has had more concurrent players – that is, simultaneous players all logged on and actively in-game at the time the record was set – than games like Valheim, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Destiny 2.

More amazingly still, Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently the second-most played game on Steam of the last 24 hours, boasting more concurrent players this weekend than even Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds. Of all the games on Steam, only CS:GO has had more concurrent players in the last 24 hours.

“I played one character for 50 hours on PC. This wasn’t enough to get through the game, and I’m still in the early to mid stages of Act 2, but it’s more than enough to get a sense of the sprawling scale and depth of the game here,” our editor-in-chief, Jake, said of the highly-anticipated RPG, for which he awarded it a lofty five out of five stars.

