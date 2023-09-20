Automated Building Systems Turn Data into Energy Savings for Hospitals

As health systems pursue sustainability strategies, networking has emerged as an essential element. An effective, intelligent network can facilitate connected ecosystems that leverage data, sensors and automated building systems to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption and support sustainability.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. healthcare buildings make up 5 percent of total commercial floor space but account for 10 percent of total commercial building energy consumption.

Residential and commercial buildings consume roughly 20 percent of total energy and generate nearly 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S., making them an excellent target for energy savings, says Kevin Carbonnier, a senior technical associate with the New Buildings Institute.

“Buildings play a huge role in sustainability,” he says.

For businesses (including healthcare), sustainability has taken on an importance beyond the fact that it’s good for the environment, says Dawn James, managing director at Deloitte Consulting. It has become a matter of maintaining a competitive advantage, retaining talent and future-proofing business models.

“By recognizing the potential of smart buildings, healthcare organizations can advance their corporate sustainability goals and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to reducing emissions and improving their bottom lines,” James says.

Intelligent networking technologies can help organizations achieve these objectives by automating the compilation and transmission of data for analysis as well as the management of connected systems. Healthcare organizations that use these technologies effectively can improve their efficiency, reduce costs and decrease waste, such as greenhouse gas emissions.

Click the banner to learn how Cisco solutions can support your organizations.