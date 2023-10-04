Artifact will let you generate images with AI for your posts

Image: Artifact

Just one week after adding the ability to post, Artifact announced on Wednesday that users can now use AI to generate cover art for their content. The company says the feature will add “eye-catching images” that’ll help users better tell their stories.

Up until recently, Artifact was an AI-powered news app from Instagram’s co-founders that aggregated news and links around the internet. By adding the ability to directly share and personalize content, it’s becoming even more of a rival to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Image: Artifact

If you want an image related to EVs, Artifact can generate images of futuristic concept cars.

The new Artifact feature is available on the latest versions of the app on iOS…

