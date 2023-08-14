Apple’s iPhone ‘batterygate’ settlement payments should start going out soon

close
Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus | Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

Just as some iPhone 14 owners are raising concerns about a possible battery issue, the original lawsuit over 2017’s batterygate saga is nearing an end. One of the firms representing Apple customers in the suit, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, announced that the 9th Circuit dismissed two cases from people appealing the terms of what it called “the largest all-cash recovery in a computer intrusion case in history” (via 9to5Mac and Mercury News).

This clears the way for millions in payments to be distributed to affected owners of covered iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or first-generation iPhone SE devices. According to the terms of the settlement, Apple would have to pay a minimum of $310 million and up to $500 million, depending on…

