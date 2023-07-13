Apple’s iCloud KeyChain just got a lot more useful

Apple’s iCloud KeyChain is a pretty good way to securely share your passwords across several Apple devices, such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

But it has one pretty big limitation: It will only autofill password fields in Safari. If you’re using a different browser, such as Chrome, you’re out of luck.

This will change soon. In macOS Sonoma, Apple is testing (per MacRumors via Apple developer Ricky Mondello) a way to bring iCloud KeyChain password autofill to other browsers, with a browser extension called iCloud Passwords.



The browser extensions, which exist for Chrome and Edge, aren’t new; they were available for Windows users before, but now the Chrome extension is available to macOS Sonoma users as well (Mondello claims that support for Edge is coming “soon”).

While this may seem a minor feature, it does make KeyChain a lot more convenient for Mac and iPhone users who prefer Chrome or another browser to Safari. Besides passwords, the extension can be used to autofill one-time codes, save new passwords, as well as right-click on QR codes to set up a code generator.

Apple’s macOS Sonoma became available as a public beta on Wednesday. It brings a number of new features and updates, including interactive widgets on the desktop, new screen savers, an updated Safari browser, improved video conferencing, and easier password sharing within Safari.