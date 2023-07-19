Apple’s cheapest iPad has returned to its all-time low price at Amazon

The ninth-gen iPad may feature big bezels and an outdated design, but it’s also the lone iPad with a headphone jack. | Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

We’re now a week out from Amazon Prime Day, and while steep discounts currently seem somewhat in short supply, we’re starting to see some of the best Prime Day deals return. Case in point: the stellar deal we saw on the last-gen iPad from last week has returned, dropping Apple’s entry-level tablet to just $249.99 ($79 off) in the base configuration at checkout.

If you’re planning to travel with kids this summer, Apple’s ninth-gen iPad remains a solid pick, especially when paired with a rugged case of some kind. The budget-friendly model still offers plenty of power via its A13 processor, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the same 64GB and 256GB storage options you’re afforded with the iPad Air. More importantly, the 10.2-inch slate…

Continue reading…