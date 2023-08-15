Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops back to a record low of $250

No matter how old you get, something happens inside your brain in mid-August that signals it’s time to buy new supplies. As a child preparing to go back to school, this might have been notebooks and erasers. As an adult, it can be a little bigger — especially if sales are going on — like a new iPad. Currently, Apple’s 64GB ninth-generation iPad is back down from $330 to its all-time low price of $250 in both Space Gray and Silver. Now this deal is a little tricky in that you will initially see a markdown to $269, but when you head to checkout, it will drop further to $250.

Apple’s ninth-gen iPad isn’t the newest model, having first come out in 2021 and followed by a 10th-gen version the following year. We gave the earlier model an 86 in our initial review and, while it wasn’t a massive upgrade from its predecessor, found it to be a great option if you’re looking for a well-working device with all the basics at a solid price — even on sale, the 10th-gen iPad is $150 more.

The 10.2-inch iPad has a retina display, A13 Bionic chip and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. It’s compatible with the first Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The ninth-gen model still has a lightning connector versus the newer model’s USB-C port and has a physical home button.

