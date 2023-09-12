Apple unveils A17 Pro, a 3nm chip powering iPhone 15 Pro

We figured the iPhone 15 Pro would feature some sort a new A17 chip, but Apple surprised us by debuting its first “Pro” chip today. The A17 Pro is Apple’s most powerful mobile silicon yet. The 3 nanometer chip features 17 billion transistors and a six-core CPU. Apple claims its two performance cores are 10 percent faster than the A16, while its four efficiency cores offer far better performance per watt. The 6-core GPU is also 20 percent faster than before, and it features advanced graphics features like hardware accelerated ray tracing.

